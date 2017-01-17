Police investigate reports alleging controversial artist Pavlensky beat up theater actor

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Moscow police are pressing charges against controversial performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky suspected of beating up a theater actor, a police source told TASS on Tuesday.

"A criminal case has been opened against performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky on battery charges," the source said.

According to media reports, Pavlensky has allegedly sexually assaulted Moscow actress Anastasia Slonina and on a separate occasion beat up her boyfriend.

Pavlensky said in a video address that all charges against him were false and disturbing, adding that he had left Russia.

In June 2016, Pavlensky was fined 500,000 rubles ($8,400) for setting fire to the entrance of the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in downtown Moscow.

Pavlensky had previously drawn public attention by nailing himself to Moscow's Red Square in November 2013.

Other antics include an incident in October 2014, when he cut off his earlobe standing naked on the roof of the Serbsky Psychiatric hospital in Moscow.