One dies, four hurt as bus overturns in Karelia

ST. PETERSBURG, January 14. /TASS/ One person died and four got hurt as a bus overturned in north-western Karelia on Saturday.

The republic's traffic police say "the driver of a MAN sightseeing bus from St. Petersburg heading for Ruskeala (in Karelia) lost control on a twisty road, and the bus lay on the side."

"A woman passenger died in the accident, another four people got injuries," the police said.

The bus was carrying 34 passengers. The police are working on the site. Investigation is under way.