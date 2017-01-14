One dies, four hurt as bus overturns in Karelia

Quebec City to host FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 15, 21:55
US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security CouncilRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 15, 17:24
More than 170 biathlon athletes demand resolute action from IBUSport January 15, 12:31
Russian woman racer receives Dakar medal for 2nd positionSport January 15, 11:38
Russian and British actors perform in Gift of Life charity concert in LondonSociety & Culture January 15, 8:39
Russians are among top 10 wealthiest buyers of property in DubaiBusiness & Economy January 15, 7:05
Iceland is ready to contribute to organization of meeting between Putin and Trump — mediaWorld January 15, 6:40
Extremely dangerous militant detained in Chechnya — head of republicWorld January 15, 6:35
UN reports on humanitarian aid provided to Aleppo residentsWorld January 15, 4:09
ST. PETERSBURG, January 14. /TASS/ One person died and four got hurt as a bus overturned in north-western Karelia on Saturday.
The republic's traffic police say "the driver of a MAN sightseeing bus from St. Petersburg heading for Ruskeala (in Karelia) lost control on a twisty road, and the bus lay on the side."
"A woman passenger died in the accident, another four people got injuries," the police said.
The bus was carrying 34 passengers. The police are working on the site. Investigation is under way.