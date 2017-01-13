Russian pop star sends designer fur garment to Melania Trump

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian pop singer Vika Tsyganova has sent a parcel with a cashmere vest decorated with sable fur to the future First Lady Melania Trump, the Russian Post national operator told TASS.

"The parcel weighing some 1.5 kilograms has been taken to New York from Sheremetyevo airport on board a regular flight," the Russian Post stated.

Following the ten-hour flight, the parcel will be handed over to the US Postal Service, the operator said.

The future First Lady is known for her love of haute-couture garments. However she will enter the White House with the challenge to move her wardrobe beyond her penchant for expensive Old World designers (on the campaign trail, for instance, Mrs Trump favored Gucci, Roksanda and Roland Mouret).