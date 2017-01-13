Russian pop star sends designer fur garment to Melania Trump

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian pop singer Vika Tsyganova has sent a parcel with a cashmere vest decorated with sable fur to the future First Lady Melania Trump, the Russian Post national operator told TASS.
"The parcel weighing some 1.5 kilograms has been taken to New York from Sheremetyevo airport on board a regular flight," the Russian Post stated.
Following the ten-hour flight, the parcel will be handed over to the US Postal Service, the operator said.
The future First Lady is known for her love of haute-couture garments. However she will enter the White House with the challenge to move her wardrobe beyond her penchant for expensive Old World designers (on the campaign trail, for instance, Mrs Trump favored Gucci, Roksanda and Roland Mouret).