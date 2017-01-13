Back to Main page
Driver runs up whopping $57,000 parking bill at Moscow airport due to system glitch

Society & Culture
January 13, 16:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A Moscow resident was handed a mind-blowing parking bill of about $57,000 after leaving his automobile for less than an hour at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev /TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. A Moscow resident was handed a mind-blowing parking bill of about 3.4 mln rubles ($57,000) after leaving his automobile for less than an hour at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport because of a system failure, the airport’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"The parking payment machine malfunctioned as a result of unfavorable weather conditions. The glitch was fixed in no time," the press service said adding that the parking equipment will be soon replaced.

Muscovite Andrey Villevaldt earlier complained on his Vkontakte social media page that he had been charged some 3.4 mln rubles after spending roughly 45 minutes at the airport. He contacted the airport services and paid the 200-ruble bill.

The regular parking rate at Sheremetyevo airport is 200 rubles (roughly $3.5) per hour and the first 15 minutes are free of charge. Accordingly, the man should have been charged with 3.4 mln rubles if his car had been parked at the airport for 17 years.

