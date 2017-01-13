Back to Main page
Russia to celebrate its traditional ‘Second New Year’s Eve’ on January 13

Society & Culture
January 13, 16:28 UTC+3
The popularity of this informal holiday is gradually fading over time
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. On the eve of January 13, Russians will usher in the so-called Old New Year, a unique holiday that offers everyone the chance to celebrate the New Year with those near and dear to them for a second time.

Moscow decks its streets with festive lights

Taken from the Julian Calendar, the date for celebrating this traditional ‘second’ new year was initiated after the Gregorian Calendar had been introduced in Russia.

By the middle of the 18th century, the Gregorian calendar was already in use in almost all of Europe, yet in Russia it was introduced only after the revolution in 1918.

The popularity of this informal holiday in Russia is gradually fading over time.

This year, 47 percent of Russians said they were going to celebrate the Old New Year compared to 49 percent in 2016, according to a survey by the Levada Center.

Russia is not the only country that still adheres to the Old New Year tradition. The holiday is celebrated in former Soviet republics, the Baltic states as well as in Serbia, Montenegro and Macedonia. 

