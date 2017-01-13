Dr. Liza to be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy сemetery

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Renowned Russian humanitarian and charity activist Elizaveta Glinka, also known as Dr. Liza, who was killed in the Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea, will be buried at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow on January 16, the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said on its website on Friday.

"The funeral of Elizaveta Glinka, or Dr. Liza, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and the head of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund, who died tragically in the crash of the Defense Ministry’s plane in the Black Sea, will be held on Monday, January 16, in Moscow at the Novodevichy Cemetery," the statement said.

A source in the city administration earlier told TASS that the relatives had asked the Moscow authorities to allow burying her remains at the cemetery, the final resting place of many famous people in Russian history, as her family grave was there.

TASS reported earlier that Dr. Liza was identified among the victims of the Tu-154 crash through DNA examination.

Tu-154 plane crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including 8 crew members and 84 passengers, none of them survived.

Among those on the fatal flight were also military servicemen and nine reporters from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks. The plane was also carrying more than 60 members of the world-renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian Armed Forces. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.