Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dr. Liza to be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy сemetery

Society & Culture
January 13, 11:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A source earlier told TASS that the relatives had asked the Moscow authorities to allow burying her remains at that cemetery as Dr. Liza's family grave was there
1 pages in this article
A portrait of Yelizaveta Glinka among flowers and candles in memory of the Tupolev Tu-154 crash victims

A portrait of Yelizaveta Glinka among flowers and candles in memory of the Tupolev Tu-154 crash victims

© Artur Lebedev/TASS

Read also

Dr. Liza identified among Tu-154 crash victims
Chechen leader Kadyrov names children’s hospital in Grozny after late Dr. Liza
Children’s doctors send condolences to Dr. Liza's family after Tu-154 plane crash
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Renowned Russian humanitarian and charity activist Elizaveta Glinka, also known as Dr. Liza, who was killed in the Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea, will be buried at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow on January 16, the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said on its website on Friday.

"The funeral of Elizaveta Glinka, or Dr. Liza, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and the head of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund, who died tragically in the crash of the Defense Ministry’s plane in the Black Sea, will be held on Monday, January 16, in Moscow at the Novodevichy Cemetery," the statement said.

A source in the city administration earlier told TASS that the relatives had asked the Moscow authorities to allow burying her remains at the cemetery, the final resting place of many famous people in Russian history, as her family grave was there.

Gallery
8 photo

Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir

TASS reported earlier that Dr. Liza was identified among the victims of the Tu-154 crash through DNA examination.

Tu-154 plane crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including 8 crew members and 84 passengers, none of them survived.

Among those on the fatal flight were also military servicemen and nine reporters from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks. The plane was also carrying more than 60 members of the world-renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian Armed Forces. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Obama's farewell speech, Trump vs media and cold snap across the world
10
Saint Isaac's: The iconic St. Petersburg cathedral
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама