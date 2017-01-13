Back to Main page
Photos of the week: Obama's farewell speech, Trump vs media and cold snap across the world

Society & Culture
January 13, 14:19 UTC+3
The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS
1 pages in this article
People walk through the slush in Istiklal Avenue, the city's main shopping road, in Istanbul, January 10
© AP Photos/Emrah Gurel
A view of trains at Moscow’s Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations on a frosty day, January 7
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
A sinkhole in Philadelphia, USA, January 9
© AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Barack Obama embraced by a woman in the crowd after his farewell address in Chicago, USA, January 10
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
President-elect Donald Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at Trump Tower in New York, USA, January 9
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Police snipers watch at thousands of devotees who gathered at Manila's Rizal Park to celebrate the feast day of the Black Nazarene, Philippines, January 9
© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Ice floes float on the river Oder between Poland and Germany in Frankfurt, Germany, January 10
© Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP
Singer Enrique Iglesias and Cuban singer Descemer Bueno dance on top of a bus during the filming of their video in Old Havana, Cuba, January 11
© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Models present creations by Mason's during the 91st Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy, January 11
© EPA/MAURIZIO DEGL' INNOCENTI
A view of the lighthouse on the Basargin Cape, Russia, January 7
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A person crosses the pedestrian bridge during a winter storm in Boston, USA, January 7, 2017
© AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
Flooded vineyards in the Russian River Valley in Forestville, USA, January 9
© AP Photo/Eric Risberg
A fox seen on Vladivostok's Russky Island, Russia, January 9
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
US Honda biker Ricky Brabec races during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally between Uyuni, Bolivia and Salta, Argentina, January 10
© Franck Fife/Pool photo via AP
The Parthenon temple seen atop of the snow-covered Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, January 10
© Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi via AP

Barack Obama's farewell speech, Donald Trump's media conference and cold snap across the world and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

