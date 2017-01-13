Photos of the week: Obama's farewell speech, Trump vs media and cold snap across the world

Photos of the week: Tu-154 tragedy, Christmas fires and Japanese leader at Pearl Harbor

The Parthenon temple seen atop of the snow-covered Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, January 10 © Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi via AP

US Honda biker Ricky Brabec races during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally between Uyuni, Bolivia and Salta, Argentina, January 10 © Franck Fife/Pool photo via AP

A fox seen on Vladivostok's Russky Island, Russia, January 9 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Flooded vineyards in the Russian River Valley in Forestville, USA, January 9 © AP Photo/Eric Risberg

A person crosses the pedestrian bridge during a winter storm in Boston, USA, January 7, 2017 © AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A view of the lighthouse on the Basargin Cape, Russia, January 7 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Models present creations by Mason's during the 91st Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy, January 11 © EPA/MAURIZIO DEGL' INNOCENTI

Singer Enrique Iglesias and Cuban singer Descemer Bueno dance on top of a bus during the filming of their video in Old Havana, Cuba, January 11 © AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Ice floes float on the river Oder between Poland and Germany in Frankfurt, Germany, January 10 © Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP

Police snipers watch at thousands of devotees who gathered at Manila's Rizal Park to celebrate the feast day of the Black Nazarene, Philippines, January 9 © AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

President-elect Donald Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at Trump Tower in New York, USA, January 9 © AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Barack Obama embraced by a woman in the crowd after his farewell address in Chicago, USA, January 10 © AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A view of trains at Moscow’s Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway stations on a frosty day, January 7 © Stoyan Vassev/TASS

People walk through the slush in Istiklal Avenue, the city's main shopping road, in Istanbul, January 10 © AP Photos/Emrah Gurel

