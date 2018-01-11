Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves

Barguzinsky Nature Reserve was created in 1917 and is the oldest one in Russia. It is located in Buryatia on the west slope of the Barguzin Range, including the northeast shores of the lake Baikal and a part of the lake itself. Photo: Barguzinsky bay of Lake Baikal in Buryatia
The Ushkany Islands of Lake Baikal in Buryatia, part of Transbaikal National Park
Transbaikal National Park in Buryatia. Photo: Balkal seals choose stones of Ushkany islands for a period of shedding
Lazovsky Nature Reserve and the Petrov and Beltsov Islands in Primorye territory
Far East Marine Reserve is Russian's first marine reserve, covering large portions of the sea and 30 islands in Peter the Great Gulf, on the west side of the Sea of Japan. Photo: Largha seals in Telyakovsky Bay, part of the Far East Marine Reserve
Crab in Far East Marine Reserve
17 km long sand spit running to the False Island cape in the Far East Marine Reserve
A view of Yearning Heart Island in Telyakovsky Bay in Far East Marine Reserve
Valley of Geysers in the Kronotsky State Biosphere Nature Reserve on Kamchatka peninsula
A bear in the Valley of Geysers in the Kronotsky State Biosphere Nature Reserve
Tyatya volcano located in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands and part of Kurils Nature Reserve. It is the highest peak on the island with an elevation of 1,819 metres.
Cape Stolbchaty at east shore of Kunashir Island, famous for its columnar basalt formations, in Kurils Nature Reserve
Saiga antelope in Chyornye Zemli (or 'Black Lands') Nature Reserve in Republic of Kalmykia
Przewalski's horses at the Orenburgsky nature reserve
Caucasus Nature Reserve, covering a heavily mountainous section of the Northwest Caucasus Mountains
Khuko, a beautiful montain lake, located in Caucasus Nature Reserve
Erzi, a complex of medieval Ingush towers, in the Caucasus Mountains, in Erzi Nature Reserve
