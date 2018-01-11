Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves

Society & Culture
January 11, 13:26 UTC+3

On January 11, 1917, Russia established its first nature reserve, Barguzinsky, located in Buryatia, on the northeast shores of Lake Baikal

Barguzinsky Nature Reserve was created in 1917 and is the oldest one in Russia. It is located in Buryatia on the west slope of the Barguzin Range, including the northeast shores of the lake Baikal and a part of the lake itself. Photo: Barguzinsky bay of Lake Baikal in Buryatia
Barguzinsky Nature Reserve was created in 1917 and is the oldest one in Russia. It is located in Buryatia on the west slope of the Barguzin Range, including the northeast shores of the lake Baikal and a part of the lake itself. Photo: Barguzinsky bay of Lake Baikal in Buryatia
Barguzinsky Nature Reserve was created in 1917 and is the oldest one in Russia. It is located in Buryatia on the west slope of the Barguzin Range, including the northeast shores of the lake Baikal and a part of the lake itself. Photo: Barguzinsky bay of Lake Baikal in Buryatia
© Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/ITAR-TASS
The Ushkany Islands of Lake Baikal in Buryatia, part of Transbaikal National Park
The Ushkany Islands of Lake Baikal in Buryatia, part of Transbaikal National Park
The Ushkany Islands of Lake Baikal in Buryatia, part of Transbaikal National Park
© Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/ITAR-TASS
Transbaikal National Park in Buryatia. Photo: Balkal seals choose stones of Ushkany islands for a period of shedding
Transbaikal National Park in Buryatia. Photo: Balkal seals choose stones of Ushkany islands for a period of shedding
Transbaikal National Park in Buryatia. Photo: Balkal seals choose stones of Ushkany islands for a period of shedding
© Zorikto Dagbaev/ITAR-TASS
Lazovsky Nature Reserve and the Petrov and Beltsov Islands in Primorye territory
Lazovsky Nature Reserve and the Petrov and Beltsov Islands in Primorye territory
Lazovsky Nature Reserve and the Petrov and Beltsov Islands in Primorye territory
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Far East Marine Reserve is Russian's first marine reserve, covering large portions of the sea and 30 islands in Peter the Great Gulf, on the west side of the Sea of Japan. Photo: Largha seals in Telyakovsky Bay, part of the Far East Marine Reserve
Far East Marine Reserve is Russian's first marine reserve, covering large portions of the sea and 30 islands in Peter the Great Gulf, on the west side of the Sea of Japan. Photo: Largha seals in Telyakovsky Bay, part of the Far East Marine Reserve
Far East Marine Reserve is Russian's first marine reserve, covering large portions of the sea and 30 islands in Peter the Great Gulf, on the west side of the Sea of Japan. Photo: Largha seals in Telyakovsky Bay, part of the Far East Marine Reserve
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Crab in Far East Marine Reserve
Crab in Far East Marine Reserve
Crab in Far East Marine Reserve
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
17 km long sand spit running to the False Island cape in the Far East Marine Reserve
17 km long sand spit running to the False Island cape in the Far East Marine Reserve
17 km long sand spit running to the False Island cape in the Far East Marine Reserve
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A view of Yearning Heart Island in Telyakovsky Bay in Far East Marine Reserve
A view of Yearning Heart Island in Telyakovsky Bay in Far East Marine Reserve
A view of Yearning Heart Island in Telyakovsky Bay in Far East Marine Reserve
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Valley of Geysers in the Kronotsky State Biosphere Nature Reserve on Kamchatka peninsula
Valley of Geysers in the Kronotsky State Biosphere Nature Reserve on Kamchatka peninsula
Valley of Geysers in the Kronotsky State Biosphere Nature Reserve on Kamchatka peninsula
© Roman Denisov/ITAR-TASS
A bear in the Valley of Geysers in the Kronotsky State Biosphere Nature Reserve
A bear in the Valley of Geysers in the Kronotsky State Biosphere Nature Reserve
A bear in the Valley of Geysers in the Kronotsky State Biosphere Nature Reserve
© Alexander Petrov/ITAR-TASS
Tyatya volcano located in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands and part of Kurils Nature Reserve. It is the highest peak on the island with an elevation of 1,819 metres.
Tyatya volcano located in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands and part of Kurils Nature Reserve. It is the highest peak on the island with an elevation of 1,819 metres.
Tyatya volcano located in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands and part of Kurils Nature Reserve. It is the highest peak on the island with an elevation of 1,819 metres.
© Vladislav Titov/Fotokhronika TASS
Cape Stolbchaty at east shore of Kunashir Island, famous for its columnar basalt formations, in Kurils Nature Reserve
Cape Stolbchaty at east shore of Kunashir Island, famous for its columnar basalt formations, in Kurils Nature Reserve
Cape Stolbchaty at east shore of Kunashir Island, famous for its columnar basalt formations, in Kurils Nature Reserve
© Sergei Krivosheev/ITAR-TASS
Saiga antelope in Chyornye Zemli (or 'Black Lands') Nature Reserve in Republic of Kalmykia
Saiga antelope in Chyornye Zemli (or 'Black Lands') Nature Reserve in Republic of Kalmykia
Saiga antelope in Chyornye Zemli (or 'Black Lands') Nature Reserve in Republic of Kalmykia
© Valeriy Matytsin/ITAR-TASS
Przewalski's horses at the Orenburgsky nature reserve
Przewalski's horses at the Orenburgsky nature reserve
Przewalski's horses at the Orenburgsky nature reserve
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Caucasus Nature Reserve, covering a heavily mountainous section of the Northwest Caucasus Mountains
Caucasus Nature Reserve, covering a heavily mountainous section of the Northwest Caucasus Mountains
Caucasus Nature Reserve, covering a heavily mountainous section of the Northwest Caucasus Mountains
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
Khuko, a beautiful montain lake, located in Caucasus Nature Reserve
Khuko, a beautiful montain lake, located in Caucasus Nature Reserve
Khuko, a beautiful montain lake, located in Caucasus Nature Reserve
© Viktor Klyushkin/ITAR-TASS
Erzi, a complex of medieval Ingush towers, in the Caucasus Mountains, in Erzi Nature Reserve
Erzi, a complex of medieval Ingush towers, in the Caucasus Mountains, in Erzi Nature Reserve
Erzi, a complex of medieval Ingush towers, in the Caucasus Mountains, in Erzi Nature Reserve
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Russia's oldest nature reserve, Barguzinsky, was established on January 11, 1917. On this day, the country marks the anniversary of its system of protecting natural areas with Nature Reserves and National Parks Day. The most beautiful corners of Russian nature in this gallery by TASS

