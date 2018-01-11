Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves

Barguzinsky Nature Reserve was created in 1917 and is the oldest one in Russia. It is located in Buryatia on the west slope of the Barguzin Range, including the northeast shores of the lake Baikal and a part of the lake itself. Photo: Barguzinsky bay of Lake Baikal in Buryatia

© Yevgeny Yepanchintsev/ITAR-TASS