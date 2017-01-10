Back to Main page
Two powerful cyclones to pound Russia's Pacific coast

Society & Culture
January 10, 6:47 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
The approach of the cyclone has prompted the territorial authorities to extend the traditional New Year school vacation by another five days
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, January 10. /TASS/. Vast areas of the Russian Far East are about the experience the impact of two powerful cyclones at a time shortly, the press service of the Primorsky (Maritime) territory's weather monitoring center said on Tuesday.

"This week will see heavy snowfalls in the south of the Far East, with the cyclonic activity about to surge over the Sea of Okhotsk," the report said.

The first cyclone will most likely reach the Kamchatka Peninsula and northern Kurile islands. Heavy snowfalls with sleet precipitation and gale are expected in the area of the Kamchatka territory administrative center Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, as well as in the Yelizovo, Ust-Bolsheretsk, and Milkovo districts.

The approach of the cyclone has prompted the territorial authorities to extend the traditional New Year school vacation by another five days.

One more cyclone is expected to reach the Far-Eastern coast by the end of the week. It will affect Kamchatka, the south of the Magadan region, the Khabarovsk territory, the Isle of Sakhalin, and some areas in the Primorsky territory.

Along with blizzards, the latter cyclone will bring a warming, as nothewesternward air flows will carry warm oceanic air to the continent. The temperatures are expected to rise to minus 7 to minus 3 degrees Celsius.

In other media
