Russia opens criminal case after hotel fire kills three in Moscow

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Investigators have opened a criminal case after a fire at a hotel in northeastern Moscow early on Saturday killed three people, the press service of the Main Investigative Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee in the city said.
The case has been opened into "fire safety breach," the department said. "The investigators are considering various causes of the fire, including a domestic, technical and others."
Nine people were rescued from the building. "Three of them were hospitalized and six others were provided with medical assistance at the scene," it said.
The fire in a two-storey hotel building covered the area of 700 square meters. The blaze was extinguished in more than two and a half hours. The effort was hampered due to the extremely cold weather.
The building also houses a restaurant, a beauty salon, a photo studio, a dental clinic and shops.