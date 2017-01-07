Over 50,000 police officers ensure public order in Russia on Christmas

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. More than 50,000 police officers ensure public order during the Orthodox Christmas celebrations across Russia, the Interior Ministry’s press center told TASS on Saturday.

Some 3,600 members of the National Guard troops, 3,000 employees of private security organizations, 8,900 people’s guards and 5,800 representatives of Cossack groups are also involved in the effort.

No public order violations were reported during the church service. The police officers continue ensuring public order until all festive events are over.