Over 50,000 police officers ensure public order in Russia on Christmas

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. More than 50,000 police officers ensure public order during the Orthodox Christmas celebrations across Russia, the Interior Ministry’s press center told TASS on Saturday.
Some 3,600 members of the National Guard troops, 3,000 employees of private security organizations, 8,900 people’s guards and 5,800 representatives of Cossack groups are also involved in the effort.
No public order violations were reported during the church service. The police officers continue ensuring public order until all festive events are over.