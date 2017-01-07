Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Russians on Christmas

Society & Culture
January 07, 13:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian president noted the huge and unique role of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in reviving high moral values and preserving rich historic and cultural heritage
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russians on Christmas celebrated according to the Julian calendar on Saturday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The Christmas days illuminate our life with special joy, wake the kindest feelings, and bring us to the spiritual origin and traditions. This is the time for good thoughts and deeds, sincere care about the near ones and those who need assistance and support," the president’s congratulatory telegram says.

The Russian president noted the huge and unique role of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in reviving high moral values and preserving rich historic and cultural heritage.

"They do a lot for harmonizing international and inter-religious dialogue, preserving civil peace and accord in this country. Such a great and constructive work deserves deep gratitude and respect," he said.

Orthodox Christians in Russia and other countries celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that use the Gregorian calendar. The Russian Orthodox Church today has more than 30,000 churches and 800 monasteries in almost 70 countries. Religious services are conducted during the night and in the morning in all Orthodox churches on all continents.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Tu-154 tragedy, Christmas fires and Japanese leader at Pearl Harbor
20
Farewells: A tribute to the ones we lost in 2016
8
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама