Four hospitalized after hotel fire in northeastern Moscow

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Four people were hospitalized after fire broke out at a hotel and restaurant in northeastern Moscow early on Saturday, an ambulance service told TASS.

One person was killed in the blaze and nine others were rescued. "The doctors took a decision on hospitalizing four people and five others were provided with medical assistance at the scene," a spokesman said.

The fire in a two-storey hotel building covered the area of 700 square meters. The blaze was extinguished in more than two and a half hours. The cause of the fire is being established.