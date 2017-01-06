Passengers of all delayed flights left Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, January 6. /TASS/. Kaliningrad’s Khrabrovo Airport ended its work and passengers of all flights with tickets for January 4 and 5 departed on their routes, the airport told TASS on Friday.

"The airport finished its work for today; passengers of all delayed flights departed from Kaliningrad," an airport’s representative said.

Khrabrovo Airport serviced about 70 inbound and outbound flights with almost eight thousand passengers throughout the day, assistant chief executive of the airport Natalya Gritsun told TASS earlier. Operations intensity of the air harbor was twice above the ordinary schedule. The first flight on January 6 is scheduled at 07.30 am Moscow time to Sheremetyevo Airport of Moscow.

Khrabrovo Airport was closed on January 4 after Aeroflot’s Airbus A-320 airliner en route from Moscow and carrying 167 passengers and five crew members overshot a runway by five meters (16.4 feet) while landing during a heavy snowstorm on the night of January 3. For this reason, about 20 flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad and back were delayed on January 4 while a flight from Minsk was cancelled. The airport started receiving and dispatching flights on Thursday.