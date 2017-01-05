Khrabrovo Airport to transport passengers of delayed flights before end of day

KALININGRAD, January 5. /TASS/. Kaliningrad Khrabrovo Airport plans to transport passengers of all flights delayed due the recent incident with Aeroflot aircraft before the end of the day, representative of the airport Natalia Gritsun told TASS.

"Before the end of the day we plan to transport all passengers of delayed flights. On January 6 the airport is expected to operate as usual," she said, adding that so far 24 flights have arrived at the airport, 5 more planed are expected to arrive, 22 aircraft departed to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Gritsun noted that the situation in the airport is under control. Passengers of delayed flights were provided with food and drinks. She told TASS that due to the incident the airport harbored many people, however the situation is far from unmanageable and is returning to normal.

Khrabrovo Airport was closed after Aeroflot’s Airbus A-320 airliner en route from Moscow and carrying 167 passengers and five crew members overshot a runway by five meters (16.4 feet) while landing during a heavy snowstorm on the night of January 3. For this reason, about 20 flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad and back were delayed on January 4 while a flight from Minsk was cancelled.

Khrabrovo Airport resumed tis work early in the morning on January 5.