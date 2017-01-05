Russia’s Interior Ministry wants better mechanism of migrants’ control

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The mechanism of control over migrants’ entry and stay in Russia should be improved, Head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Department for Migration Olga Kirillova told TASS on Thursday.

"Foreign citizens may enter and exit the country upon their compulsory compliance with the requirements of the existing legislation. The implementation of the laws on countering illegal migration and migrants’ illegal labor has contributed to the positive development of the migration situation," she said.

"At the same time, we need to understand who arrives in our country, from where and with what goals. Due to this, the mechanism of control of foreigners’ entry and stay in Russia should be improved," she added.

The basic instruments for organizing work to counter illegal migration are available while its higher efficiency will help consolidate efforts and coordinate the activity of all the departments concerned, Kirillova said.

In 2015, Russia adopted a law on banning entry into the country for foreign citizens numerously violating the provisions of the migration legislation, she said.

"After this provision of the law was enacted, the entry into Russia has been barred for 1.7 million foreign citizens. These processes have increased sharply over the past two years the number of foreign citizens who have committed latent and lasting administrative offences and have not come within the sight of law-enforcement agencies and in relation to whom it has become possible to use state enforcement measures, including expulsion from Russia, deportation or re-admission," the Interior Ministry official said.