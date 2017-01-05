Moscow braces for severe hoar frost after snowstorm

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. A "be prepared" warning has been issued in Moscow ahead of the approaching major winter storm, the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) said on Wednesday.
Forecasters warned that over 20% of monthly precipitation was expected to cover Moscow in the next 24 hours. Along with this, northern winds will bring cold air masses into the Moscow region. The winds will get stronger to 5-10 meters per second, with gusts up to 17 meters per second.
A severe hoar frost is expected to grip Moscow on Thursday night after the snowfall. On Eastern Christmas Eve the temperatures will plunge to -23C, or even -28C and on Christmas Day, January 7, to -24-29C. Average temperatures are expected to be 14C below normal.