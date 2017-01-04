Russia’s Investigative Committee looking into accident with jet at Kaliningrad airport

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The regional branch of the Northwestern Department of Investigations in the Sphere of Transport, which reports to Russia’s Investigative Committee, has opened an inquiry inRO an accident that occurred at Khrabrovo airport in the Baltic exclave region of Kaliningrad late on Tuesday night.

An A321 jet of the major Russian airline, Aeroflot veered off the runway after landing at 22:54 EEST on Tuesday. Its nose landing gear broke down after getting on to rough soil.

"The jet had seven crewmembers and 167 passengers aboard," a spokesperson for the committee said. "Three people have asked for medical aid by now and the jet’s NLG was damaged."

"Examination of the spot of the accident and questioning of eyewitnesses has begun," he said. "Specialists are taking other emergency steps."

Aeroflot's press service confirmed the information on the accident earlier.

"The airliner that was performing flight SU 1008 from Moscow to Kaliningrad veered off the runway after landing and its nose landing gear broke down in the process," it said. "All the customers were evacuated from the jet. There were no injuries."

As the possible causes of the accident, the press service named poor adhesion of the wheels to the runway and a strong crosswind.

After evacuation, airport medics did the customers’ checkup to establish if any of them had received injuries.

Airport services removed the jet from the stop of accident. Preparations for the reopening of the airport in the morning were in full swing at the time this report went on wire.

The airport schedule suggests the first flight is to take off from Khrabrovo at 05:00 hours EEST, or 03:00 hours UTC.