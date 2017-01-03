January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 years

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The average January temperatures in Moscow have climbed almost five degrees between 1880 and 2016, Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring reported on Tuesday.

"That’s the result of global warming," its spokesman said. The warmest January was recorded in 2007 with the average temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

It was established that the coldest January was recorded in 1893 (minus 21.6 degrees), 1942 (minus 20.2 degrees), in 1987 (minus 17.5 degrees) and in 2010 (minus 14.5 degrees).

The absolute minimum temperature (minus 43.1 degrees) was recorded on January 17, 1940, and the absolute maximum one (plus 8.6 degrees) on January 11, 2007. "During the entire period of weather observations, there was a 27-year period when temperatures dropped below minus 30 degrees. The greatest number of days - 11 - with severe January frosts were observed in 1942," the spokesman said.

January is considered to be the coldest month in the Moscow region with the average temperature of minus 7.6 degrees.

According to preliminary weather forecasts, alternating periods of frosty and sunny days and snowfalls are expected in Moscow this January. The cross-country ski season is to be favorable.