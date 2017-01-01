Back to Main page
Oldest relative of last Russian Emperor Prince Dimitri Romanov dies in Denmark

Society & Culture
January 01, 15:14 UTC+3
The prince was 90
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

PARIS, January 1. /TASS/. Prince Dimitri Romanov, the oldest relative of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas II, has died in Denmark, his wife Princess Feodora said. The prince was 90. According to his wife, last week he was taken to hospital due to a dramatic decline in health.

"Dimitri Romanovich died at hospital on the evening of December 31," Princess Romanova said.

Dimitri Romanov was born on May 17, 1926, in Cap d'Antibes, France, where his parents lived in emigration. His father, Roman Petrovich Romanov, was the second cousin and godson of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas II.

A historian and a writer, Prince Dimitri lived in Denmark for the recent years where he headed a Romanov family’s charity foundation aimed at helping Russian hospitals and orphan homes. In October 2016, he came to Moscow for the last time to receive the Order of St. Alexander, a Russian state award, for his great contribution to the spread of the knowledge of Russia’s historical and cultural heritage.

