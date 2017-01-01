Back to Main page
Russian emergencies ministry says no serious accidents occurred on New Year night

Society & Culture
January 01, 15:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In the past 24 hours, a total of 439 fires were extinguished
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. No serious accidents occurred in Russia on the New Year night, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"On the whole, it was a quiet night, no serious accidents have been recorded," the press service said.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 439 fires were extinguished. "Notably, the number of fires has halved compared with the same period last year," a source in the emergencies ministry added.

From 6:00 on December 31 till 6:00 on January 1, rescue teams carried out cleanup work after 275 road accidents saving the lives of 200 people.

According to the emergencies ministry, during the holiday season fire risk increases so from December 26 till January 15, all the emergencies ministry’s units are on high alert. "A total of 350,000 personnel using up to 95,000 equipment units are working to ensure the safety of the country’s citizens," the emergencies ministry said.

