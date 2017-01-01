15,000 security officers to keep Moscow safe during New Year

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Moscow municipal authorities plan to roll out roughly 15,000 law enforcement officials to maintain security at the capital’s New Year’s holiday events, Deputy Head of the Interior Ministry’s Department for Public Order Control in Moscow Vladimir Domashev said on Sunday.

"During the festive events, security will be provided by about 15,000 people, including about 5,000 Moscow police, 8,000 military and 2,000 members of voluntary public order squads," he said.

If the situation calls for more security, the ministry has set up a reserve of 600 personnel.

Holiday events to draw millions of guests

The police expect about 11 mln people will visit the New Year celebrations, organized in Moscow.

"The capital will host more than 1,500 festive events, in which up to 11 million people will take part," the police official said. "More than 20,000 children from all over the country will come to Moscow, and the traffic police will meet groups of children at airports and railway stations to escort them to accommodation facilities."

The police will use door frame metal detectors and hand-held scanners at the events, he added. Operations field offices and investigative groups in Moscow’s all districts will be beefed up.