Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Russian citizens on upcoming New Year

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Russian citizens on the upcoming New Year. The video message has been published on the website of the cabinet of ministers.

YouTube.com/pravitelstvoRF

"Despite the winter weather, New Year is always a very warm and friendly holiday. On this day, in the circle of our near and dear ones, we usually sum up the year, share our hopes and dreams, together we make plans for the future and, of course, wish each other health, well-being and materialization of all our dreams. So let all wishes come true!" the Prime Minister said.

Medvedev expressed confidence that in the coming year "most cherished dreams will come people we love will be happy and healthy, and households will be full of love and harmony".