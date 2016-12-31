Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Russian citizens on upcoming New Year

Society & Culture
December 31, 2016, 20:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Medvedev expressed confidence that in the coming year "most cherished dreams will come people we love will be happy and healthy, and households will be full of love and harmony."
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Russian citizens on the upcoming New Year. The video message has been published on the website of the cabinet of ministers.

YouTube.com/pravitelstvoRF

"Despite the winter weather, New Year is always a very warm and friendly holiday. On this day, in the circle of our near and dear ones, we usually sum up the year, share our hopes and dreams, together we make plans for the future and, of course, wish each other health, well-being and materialization of all our dreams. So let all wishes come true!" the Prime Minister said.

Medvedev expressed confidence that in the coming year "most cherished dreams will come people we love will be happy and healthy, and households will be full of love and harmony".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Tu-154 tragedy, Christmas fires and Japanese leader at Pearl Harbor
20
Farewells: A tribute to the ones we lost in 2016
8
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces assume combat duty in all Arctic garrisons — ministry
2
Moscow to host Palestinian reconciliation talks on January 15
3
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimate
4
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
5
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
6
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
7
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама