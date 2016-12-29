Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Renowned Ukrainian defense scientist receives Russian passport

Society & Culture
December 29, 11:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Since 2011, Igor Gashenenko has been a member of the Russian National Committee for Theoretical Applied Mechanics
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian scientist Igor Gashenenko and his wife Lyudmila Gashenenko who have switched over to work for Russia’s defense industry have received Russian passports.

The passports were handed in by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin. The festive ceremony was held before a board meeting of the Russian defense and industry commission. The decision to grant the Russian citizenship was made at the request of the board of Russia’s defense and industry commission following an application filed by High Precisions Systems Group, part of state hi-tech corporation Rostec. The Ukrainian scientist has been working at one of the enterprises within the holding company since March 2016.

"He is a skilled specialist in applied telemetric mechanics and the dynamics of the systems of interacting bodies, the theory of nonlinear oscillations and vibrations, which has enabled him within a short period of time to establish and head the most science-intense areas of design works at the enterprise for creating promising navigation systems intended for use in very diverse devices," Rogozin said.

Read also
Ukrainian handball player given Russian passport

The Russian vice-premier also noted Gashenenko’s vast experience of scientific work: the scientist worked from 1983 to 2014 at the Institute of Applied Mathematics and Mechanics of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences and is a Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and the author of monograms and scientific works on mechanics.

Since 2011, Igor Gashenenko has been a member of the Russian National Committee for Theoretical Applied Mechanics.

"I applied to Russian President Vladimir Putin and on September 9 this year he gave a consent to grant Russian citizenship to Igor Nikolayevich [Gashenenko] and the members of his family and today I have the honor to hand in the passports to already our compatriots, our citizens," Rogozin said.

"I also want to say that we’ll be glad to continue accepting highly-skilled Ukrainian specialists into our defense family," the vice-premier said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
20
Farewells: A tribute to the ones we lost in 2016
8
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir
15
Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама