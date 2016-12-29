Renowned Ukrainian defense scientist receives Russian passport

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian scientist Igor Gashenenko and his wife Lyudmila Gashenenko who have switched over to work for Russia’s defense industry have received Russian passports.

The passports were handed in by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin. The festive ceremony was held before a board meeting of the Russian defense and industry commission. The decision to grant the Russian citizenship was made at the request of the board of Russia’s defense and industry commission following an application filed by High Precisions Systems Group, part of state hi-tech corporation Rostec. The Ukrainian scientist has been working at one of the enterprises within the holding company since March 2016.

"He is a skilled specialist in applied telemetric mechanics and the dynamics of the systems of interacting bodies, the theory of nonlinear oscillations and vibrations, which has enabled him within a short period of time to establish and head the most science-intense areas of design works at the enterprise for creating promising navigation systems intended for use in very diverse devices," Rogozin said.

The Russian vice-premier also noted Gashenenko’s vast experience of scientific work: the scientist worked from 1983 to 2014 at the Institute of Applied Mathematics and Mechanics of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences and is a Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and the author of monograms and scientific works on mechanics.

Since 2011, Igor Gashenenko has been a member of the Russian National Committee for Theoretical Applied Mechanics.

"I applied to Russian President Vladimir Putin and on September 9 this year he gave a consent to grant Russian citizenship to Igor Nikolayevich [Gashenenko] and the members of his family and today I have the honor to hand in the passports to already our compatriots, our citizens," Rogozin said.

"I also want to say that we’ll be glad to continue accepting highly-skilled Ukrainian specialists into our defense family," the vice-premier said.