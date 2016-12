Farewells: tribute to those we lost in 2016

Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador

Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador December 20, 17:30

Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey

Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey December 22, 10:58

TASS pictures of the year

TASS pictures of the year December 22, 17:08

Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run

Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run December 23, 17:22

US actress Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died aged 60 on December 27 © EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British singer George Michael died at 53 on December 25 © AP Photo/Francois Mori

Yelizaveta Glinka, also known as Doctor Liza, cherished Russian physician, charity worker and human rights activist died in Tu-154 crash on December 25. She was 54 © Mikhail Sokolov/TASS

64 members of Russia's Alexandrov Ensemble, world-renowned military choir, died in Tu-154 plane crash on December 25 © Artyom Korotayev/TASS

Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead at the opening of an exhibition at an art gallery in Ankara on December 19. He was 62 © Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro died at age 90 on November 25 © AP Photo/Javier Galeano

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died on November 7. He was 82 © AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Russia’s world-famous ‘sunshine clown’ Oleg Popov died at 86 on November 2 © Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 88 on October 13 © EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Oscar-winning Polish film director Andrzej Wajda died on October 9. He was 90 © EPA/JAKUB KAMINSKI

Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Israeli president Shimon Peres died aged 93 on September 28 © EPA/MICHAEL NELSON

Uzbek President Islam Karimov died September 2. He was 78 © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russian sculptor Ernst Neizvestny died at 91 on August 9 © Anatoly Semekhin/TASS

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali died on June 3. He was 74 © AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler

Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid died aged 65 from heart attack on March 31 © AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito

Italian writer Umberto Eco died on February 19. He was 84 © A/GUIDO MONTANI

Harper Lee, the celebrated author of To Kill A Mockingbird, died aged 89 on February 19 © AP Photo/Rob Carr

Legendary musician David Bowie died of cancer on January 10, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his last album, Blackstar © AP Photo/Bob Child

Legendary musician David Bowie died of cancer on January 10, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his last album, Blackstar

© AP Photo/Bob Child

British actor Alan Rickman died aged 69 on January 14

© AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Harper Lee, the celebrated author of To Kill A Mockingbird, died aged 89 on February 19

© AP Photo/Rob Carr

Italian writer Umberto Eco died on February 19. He was 84

© A/GUIDO MONTANI

Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid died aged 65 from heart attack on March 31

© AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito

Music superstar Prince died aged 57 on April 21

© AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali died on June 3. He was 74

© AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler

Russian sculptor Ernst Neizvestny died at 91 on August 9

© Anatoly Semekhin/TASS

Uzbek President Islam Karimov died September 2. He was 78

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Israeli president Shimon Peres died aged 93 on September 28

© EPA/MICHAEL NELSON

Oscar-winning Polish film director Andrzej Wajda died on October 9. He was 90

© EPA/JAKUB KAMINSKI

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 88 on October 13

© EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Russia’s world-famous ‘sunshine clown’ Oleg Popov died at 86 on November 2

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died on November 7. He was 82

© AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro died at age 90 on November 25

© AP Photo/Javier Galeano

Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead at the opening of an exhibition at an art gallery in Ankara on December 19. He was 62

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

64 members of Russia's Alexandrov Ensemble, world-renowned military choir, died in Tu-154 plane crash on December 25

© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

Yelizaveta Glinka, also known as Doctor Liza, cherished Russian physician, charity worker and human rights activist died in Tu-154 crash on December 25. She was 54

© Mikhail Sokolov/TASS

British singer George Michael died at 53 on December 25

© AP Photo/Francois Mori