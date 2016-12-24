Two militants killed in Dagestan — source

MAKHACHKALA, December 24. /TASS/. Two militants were killed in Dagestan’s Shamil district, a source at law enforcement bodies told TASS, adding the information is preliminary.

"During a special mission, in Dagestan’s Shamil district the law enforcers ran into alleged militants," the source said on Saturday. "In the fight, two armed men were shot dead."

The killed are being identified now, the source said.

Among the killed could be a leader of the local bandit group Ibrahim Amirov, the source added.

"The Shamil bandit group is of four members, the leader is Ibrahim Amirov, born in 1989, and three other members are Gamzatapandi Magomedov, born in 1982, and brothers Magomed and Saigidulbatal Mirzoyev, born in 1990 and 1995 - they all come from the Shamil district’s Teletl village," the source said.

Local law enforcement authorities say the Shamil bandit group is responsible for setting a local school on fire, for murder of local judge, for fire on the television tower and for murder of the village official.