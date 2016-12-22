Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Student's lawyer says 4.5 year in jail for joining IS 'too harsh'

Society & Culture
December 22, 19:57 UTC+3
The attorney said that appeal against Karaulova's jail sentence had already been filed
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. An appeal against Alexandra Ivanova’s jail sentence has already been filed, said Sergei Badamshin, defense attorney for Ivanova (formerly known as Varvara Karaulova) who was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail on Thursday for attempting to join the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

"We have already filed a brief, after studying the court’s ruling we will file a detailed appeal," the attorney elaborated.

Read also
Varvara Karaulova
Former student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join Islamic State

"I think the sentence is too harsh," he added. According to the attorney, his client was handling herself with dignity after the verdict was announced. 

Meanwhile, the prosecutor agreed with the Moscow District Military Court’s decision to sentence Karaulova to 4.5 year in prison.

Varvara’s father Pavel Karaulov, in turn, said that the verdict was based upon his daughter’s confession which she had withdrawn after changing her defense attorney.

However, as the judge said at today’s hearing, "the investigator received the confession in accordance with law. She had been warned that the confession could be used as evidence in court," the judge said adding that the defendant’s claim that the confession had been given under pressure, was untrue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
40
TASS pictures of the year
13
Moscow decks its streets with festive lights
3
Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
2
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
3
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction
4
Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup events
5
Russia to spare no effort to have Minsk agreement implemented in full — charge d’affaires
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама