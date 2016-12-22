Student's lawyer says 4.5 year in jail for joining IS 'too harsh'

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. An appeal against Alexandra Ivanova’s jail sentence has already been filed, said Sergei Badamshin, defense attorney for Ivanova (formerly known as Varvara Karaulova) who was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail on Thursday for attempting to join the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

"We have already filed a brief, after studying the court’s ruling we will file a detailed appeal," the attorney elaborated.

"I think the sentence is too harsh," he added. According to the attorney, his client was handling herself with dignity after the verdict was announced.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor agreed with the Moscow District Military Court’s decision to sentence Karaulova to 4.5 year in prison.

Varvara’s father Pavel Karaulov, in turn, said that the verdict was based upon his daughter’s confession which she had withdrawn after changing her defense attorney.

However, as the judge said at today’s hearing, "the investigator received the confession in accordance with law. She had been warned that the confession could be used as evidence in court," the judge said adding that the defendant’s claim that the confession had been given under pressure, was untrue.