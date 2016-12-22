Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Patriarch Kirill speaks out against downplaying Soviet regime’s triumphs and defeats

Society & Culture
December 22, 17:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian Orthodox Church believes that it is extremely important to realize the causes of the 1917 October Revolution in Russia and draw conclusions from the events that followed it
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 22 /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has urged all Russians to remember the lessons of history and adequately assess everything that had happened to the country under Soviet rule.

In his address to the Diocesan Assembly of the Moscow clergy held at the Christ the Savior’s Cathedral, Patriarch Kirill said that 2017, which will mark the centenary of the 1917 Socialist Revolution in Russia, would be a landmark year for the Russian Orthodox Church and the Churches in all other countries located in the canonical territory of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Read also
Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Kirill urges compatriots to cherish spiritual ties with homeland

"This year will revive the memory of events that took place a century ago when this country was rocked by two revolutions," the Moscow Patriarchate quoted the patriarch as saying on its official website.

The Russian Orthodox Church believes that it is extremely important to realize the causes of the 1917 October Revolution in Russia and draw conclusions from the events that followed it. According to the Church, it is not a theoretical but a practical task. "It is vitally important to avoid downplaying or concealing the bright feats of our people and all the good which was done in those past years. But it is equally important not to play down or obscure the troubles and disruptions, which our Motherland experienced after the 1917," the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said.

The patriarch noted that the events of 1917 brought radical political forces to power, who pushed atheism and materialistic ideas on to society. The new authorities caused a break in the traditional ways of life, which led to terrible consequences: a long and bloody Civil War, the forced exile of multitudes of our compatriots abroad and mass reprisals, which the new powers launched against dissidents.

Read also
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill
More than 5,000 new churches built in Russia under Patriarch Kirill

"The Russian Orthodox Church was also subject to unprecedented persecution last century. Tens of thousands who believed in God, many bishops, clerics, monks and the laity suffered for Christ in those years. Many churches and monasteries were either closed, or destroyed and Orthodox relics were either desecrated, or eliminated," Patriarch Kirill said.

He believes that one of the main lessons, which Russians should learn from the past century, is that a society based on defiance of the Lord and His eternal moral laws, is doomed to self-destruction.

"This should be remembered today when a number of countries are trying to build people’s life and a system of public relations by marginalizing religion," Patriarch Kirill said.

"In this connection, our pastoral mission and our everyday work take on a historical dimension," Patriarch Kirill concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Patriarch Kirill
In other media
Реклама
Photo
40
TASS pictures of the year
13
Moscow decks its streets with festive lights
3
Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
2
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
3
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction
4
Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup events
5
Russia to spare no effort to have Minsk agreement implemented in full — charge d’affaires
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама