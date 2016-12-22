Back to Main page
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow

Society & Culture
December 22, 16:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Earlier mass media reports said Dzhugashvili’s body was found on the street near his house
1 pages in this article
Yevgeny Dzhugashvili

Yevgeny Dzhugashvili

© Vitaly Ivanov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Joseph Stalin's grandson Yevgeny Dzhugashvili, 80, died on Thursday in Moscow, the ambulance told TASS.

Earlier mass media reports said Dzhugashvili’s body was found on the street near his house.

"Yes, he is dead," the ambulance confirmed.

Yevgeny Dzhugashvili was the national of Russia and Georgia, and lived in Moscow and Tbilisi. He was the son of Yakov Dzhugashvili, the eldest son of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

He graduated from the Zhukovsky Air Force Engineering Academy in Moscow and was a senior teacher at the Voroshilov General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces in the 1980s. He gave lectures in military academies for more than 25 years.

