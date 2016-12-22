Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow

The Range – a new film by Anton Lange presented on Eto Kavkaz portalAgency news December 22, 16:54
MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Joseph Stalin's grandson Yevgeny Dzhugashvili, 80, died on Thursday in Moscow, the ambulance told TASS.
Earlier mass media reports said Dzhugashvili’s body was found on the street near his house.
"Yes, he is dead," the ambulance confirmed.
Yevgeny Dzhugashvili was the national of Russia and Georgia, and lived in Moscow and Tbilisi. He was the son of Yakov Dzhugashvili, the eldest son of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.
He graduated from the Zhukovsky Air Force Engineering Academy in Moscow and was a senior teacher at the Voroshilov General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces in the 1980s. He gave lectures in military academies for more than 25 years.