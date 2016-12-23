Back to Main page
Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run

Society & Culture
December 23, 17:22 UTC+3
The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pays last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Moscow, December 22
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pays last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Moscow, December 22
Russia's President Vladimir Putin pays last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Moscow, December 22
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
People stand near candles at the Christmas market, three days after a truck ran into the crowd and killed several people, near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, December 22
People stand near candles at the Christmas market, three days after a truck ran into the crowd and killed several people, near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, December 22
People stand near candles at the Christmas market, three days after a truck ran into the crowd and killed several people, near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, December 22
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, December 20
A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, December 20
A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, December 20
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
A member of the Iraqi Special Forces shoots his machine gun against an Islamic State militant drone in the al-Barid district in Mosul, Iraq, December 18
A member of the Iraqi Special Forces shoots his machine gun against an Islamic State militant drone in the al-Barid district in Mosul, Iraq, December 18
A member of the Iraqi Special Forces shoots his machine gun against an Islamic State militant drone in the al-Barid district in Mosul, Iraq, December 18
© AP Photo/Manu Brabo
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer cleaning windows at a shopping mall in Tokyo's Daiba bay area, December 21
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer cleaning windows at a shopping mall in Tokyo's Daiba bay area, December 21
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer cleaning windows at a shopping mall in Tokyo's Daiba bay area, December 21
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Iraqi displaced people plead for food during an aid distribution in Khazer camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, December 17
Iraqi displaced people plead for food during an aid distribution in Khazer camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, December 17
Iraqi displaced people plead for food during an aid distribution in Khazer camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, December 17
© AP Photo/Manu Brabo
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraces 7-year old Syrian girl Bana Al-Abed, who was evacuated from Aleppo, in Ankara, Turkey, December 21
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraces 7-year old Syrian girl Bana Al-Abed, who was evacuated from Aleppo, in Ankara, Turkey, December 21
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraces 7-year old Syrian girl Bana Al-Abed, who was evacuated from Aleppo, in Ankara, Turkey, December 21
© Presidency Press Service /Pool Photo via AP
President-elect Donald Trump greeted by the Azalea Trail Maids after arriving at the airport in Mobile, USA, December 17
President-elect Donald Trump greeted by the Azalea Trail Maids after arriving at the airport in Mobile, USA, December 17
President-elect Donald Trump greeted by the Azalea Trail Maids after arriving at the airport in Mobile, USA, December 17
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Kashima Antlers' Fabricio collides with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas for a ball battle during their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, Japan, December 18
Kashima Antlers' Fabricio collides with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas for a ball battle during their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, Japan, December 18
Kashima Antlers' Fabricio collides with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas for a ball battle during their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, Japan, December 18
© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi
A swan swims in a small lake in the Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany, December 17
A swan swims in a small lake in the Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany, December 17
A swan swims in a small lake in the Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany, December 17
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a run in Madrid, December 17
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a run in Madrid, December 17
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a run in Madrid, December 17
© AP Photo/Francisco Seco
A lifeguard on a jetski observes a wave during the Nazare Challenge, the Portuguese leg of the World Surf League Big Wave Tour, at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal, December 20
A lifeguard on a jetski observes a wave during the Nazare Challenge, the Portuguese leg of the World Surf League Big Wave Tour, at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal, December 20
A lifeguard on a jetski observes a wave during the Nazare Challenge, the Portuguese leg of the World Surf League Big Wave Tour, at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal, December 20
© EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES
A general view of downtown Chicago is seen from the air heading south east over Chicago, USA, December 21
A general view of downtown Chicago is seen from the air heading south east over Chicago, USA, December 21
A general view of downtown Chicago is seen from the air heading south east over Chicago, USA, December 21
© EPA/JASON SZENES
A gondola lift at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, December 17
A gondola lift at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, December 17
A gondola lift at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, December 17
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
A ring-tailed lemur sunbakes at Melbourne Zoo, Australia, December 21
A ring-tailed lemur sunbakes at Melbourne Zoo, Australia, December 21
A ring-tailed lemur sunbakes at Melbourne Zoo, Australia, December 21
© EPA/JULIAN SMITH
Russian ambassador's funeral, Berlin Christmas market attack, Santa Claus run in Madrid and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

