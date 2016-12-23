Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run

Russia's President Vladimir Putin pays last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Moscow, December 22
People stand near candles at the Christmas market, three days after a truck ran into the crowd and killed several people, near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, December 22
A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, December 20
A member of the Iraqi Special Forces shoots his machine gun against an Islamic State militant drone in the al-Barid district in Mosul, Iraq, December 18
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer cleaning windows at a shopping mall in Tokyo's Daiba bay area, December 21
Iraqi displaced people plead for food during an aid distribution in Khazer camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, December 17
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraces 7-year old Syrian girl Bana Al-Abed, who was evacuated from Aleppo, in Ankara, Turkey, December 21
President-elect Donald Trump greeted by the Azalea Trail Maids after arriving at the airport in Mobile, USA, December 17
Kashima Antlers' Fabricio collides with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas for a ball battle during their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, Japan, December 18
A swan swims in a small lake in the Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany, December 17
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a run in Madrid, December 17
A lifeguard on a jetski observes a wave during the Nazare Challenge, the Portuguese leg of the World Surf League Big Wave Tour, at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal, December 20
A general view of downtown Chicago is seen from the air heading south east over Chicago, USA, December 21
A gondola lift at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, December 17
A ring-tailed lemur sunbakes at Melbourne Zoo, Australia, December 21
