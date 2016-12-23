Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run

A gondola lift at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, December 17 © Artur Lebedev/TASS

A general view of downtown Chicago is seen from the air heading south east over Chicago, USA, December 21 © EPA/JASON SZENES

A lifeguard on a jetski observes a wave during the Nazare Challenge, the Portuguese leg of the World Surf League Big Wave Tour, at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal, December 20 © EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a run in Madrid, December 17 © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A swan swims in a small lake in the Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany, December 17 © AP Photo/Michael Probst

Kashima Antlers' Fabricio collides with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas for a ball battle during their final match at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Yokohama, Japan, December 18 © AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

President-elect Donald Trump greeted by the Azalea Trail Maids after arriving at the airport in Mobile, USA, December 17 © AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraces 7-year old Syrian girl Bana Al-Abed, who was evacuated from Aleppo, in Ankara, Turkey, December 21 © Presidency Press Service /Pool Photo via AP

Iraqi displaced people plead for food during an aid distribution in Khazer camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, December 17 © AP Photo/Manu Brabo

Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer cleaning windows at a shopping mall in Tokyo's Daiba bay area, December 21 © AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

A member of the Iraqi Special Forces shoots his machine gun against an Islamic State militant drone in the al-Barid district in Mosul, Iraq, December 18 © AP Photo/Manu Brabo

A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, December 20 © AP Photo/Michael Probst

People stand near candles at the Christmas market, three days after a truck ran into the crowd and killed several people, near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, December 22 © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Russia's President Vladimir Putin pays last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Moscow, December 22 © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Russian ambassador's funeral, Berlin Christmas market attack, Santa Claus run in Madrid and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS