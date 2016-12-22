Back to Main page
TASS pictures of the year

Society & Culture
December 22, 17:08 UTC+3
Most stunning photographs of 2016 in this gallery by TASS
A gala in St Petersburg's Alexandrinsky Theatre celebrating the 70th birthday of choreographer Boris Eifman, Saint Petersburg, July 22
A gala in St Petersburg's Alexandrinsky Theatre celebrating the 70th birthday of choreographer Boris Eifman, Saint Petersburg, July 22
A gala in St Petersburg's Alexandrinsky Theatre celebrating the 70th birthday of choreographer Boris Eifman, Saint Petersburg, July 22
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The bride in her car during a traditional Chechen wedding ceremony, Grozny, November 24
The bride in her car during a traditional Chechen wedding ceremony, Grozny, November 24
The bride in her car during a traditional Chechen wedding ceremony, Grozny, November 24
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for selfies with brides at the opening of Moscow City Day in the Red Square, September 10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for selfies with brides at the opening of Moscow City Day in the Red Square, September 10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for selfies with brides at the opening of Moscow City Day in the Red Square, September 10
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seen ahead of a press conference following his meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Geneva, September 9
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seen ahead of a press conference following his meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Geneva, September 9
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seen ahead of a press conference following his meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Geneva, September 9
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Local firefighters battling wildfires in Portugal, August 18
Local firefighters battling wildfires in Portugal, August 18
Local firefighters battling wildfires in Portugal, August 18
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS
Mist covers Zolotoy Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay, Vladivostok, July 7
Mist covers Zolotoy Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay, Vladivostok, July 7
Mist covers Zolotoy Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay, Vladivostok, July 7
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A model seen backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Moscow, October 16
A model seen backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Moscow, October 16
A model seen backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Moscow, October 16
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Workers install a statue to Prince Vladimir the Great, a ruler who baptized Kievan Rus, on Borovitskaya Square, Moscow, October 16
Workers install a statue to Prince Vladimir the Great, a ruler who baptized Kievan Rus, on Borovitskaya Square, Moscow, October 16
Workers install a statue to Prince Vladimir the Great, a ruler who baptized Kievan Rus, on Borovitskaya Square, Moscow, October 16
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra performs a concert at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in the town of Palmyra, May 5
Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra performs a concert at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in the town of Palmyra, May 5
Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra performs a concert at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in the town of Palmyra, May 5
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Members of the Central Band of Russian Navy named after N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov perform at the opening of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival, Moscow, August 27
Members of the Central Band of Russian Navy named after N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov perform at the opening of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival, Moscow, August 27
Members of the Central Band of Russian Navy named after N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov perform at the opening of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival, Moscow, August 27
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at Russia’s Bellingshausen Antarctic station, February 18
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at Russia’s Bellingshausen Antarctic station, February 18
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at Russia’s Bellingshausen Antarctic station, February 18
© Russian Orthodox Church Patriarchate Press Office/TASS
Kharp reindeer farm in the village of Krasnoye, Nenets Autonomous area, November 24
Kharp reindeer farm in the village of Krasnoye, Nenets Autonomous area, November 24
Kharp reindeer farm in the village of Krasnoye, Nenets Autonomous area, November 24
© Anton Taibarei/TASS
Young people covered in coloured powder during the Holi Festival of Colours, Vladivostok, August 13
Young people covered in coloured powder during the Holi Festival of Colours, Vladivostok, August 13
Young people covered in coloured powder during the Holi Festival of Colours, Vladivostok, August 13
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
People carry portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II during the Immortal Regiment march, Vladivostok, May 9
People carry portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II during the Immortal Regiment march, Vladivostok, May 9
People carry portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II during the Immortal Regiment march, Vladivostok, May 9
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Reconstruction of the Tverskaya street in Moscow, June 5
Reconstruction of the Tverskaya street in Moscow, June 5
Reconstruction of the Tverskaya street in Moscow, June 5
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
Irtysh embankment, Omsk, April 11
Irtysh embankment, Omsk, April 11
Irtysh embankment, Omsk, April 11
© Dmitriy Feoktistov/TASS
Pond in a park in Ekaterinburg, August 3
Pond in a park in Ekaterinburg, August 3
Pond in a park in Ekaterinburg, August 3
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
A view of the construction site of a bridge across the Strait of Kerch linking Crimea to mainland Russia, August 12
A view of the construction site of a bridge across the Strait of Kerch linking Crimea to mainland Russia, August 12
A view of the construction site of a bridge across the Strait of Kerch linking Crimea to mainland Russia, August 12
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS
A man prepares a Russian banya (a Russian type of sauna) in the village of Gorino, January 9
A man prepares a Russian banya (a Russian type of sauna) in the village of Gorino, January 9
A man prepares a Russian banya (a Russian type of sauna) in the village of Gorino, January 9
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Michurin’s garden in Moscow, April 6
Michurin’s garden in Moscow, April 6
Michurin’s garden in Moscow, April 6
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Bird over the Volga river in Ivanovo region, April 10
Bird over the Volga river in Ivanovo region, April 10
Bird over the Volga river in Ivanovo region, April 10
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Oats harvesting in the village of Khorol, Primorye territory, August 16
Oats harvesting in the village of Khorol, Primorye territory, August 16
Oats harvesting in the village of Khorol, Primorye territory, August 16
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
People walking under a bridge in St. Petersburg, January 17
People walking under a bridge in St. Petersburg, January 17
People walking under a bridge in St. Petersburg, January 17
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Demolition of the building of Taganskaya telephone station, Moscow, April 24
Demolition of the building of Taganskaya telephone station, Moscow, April 24
Demolition of the building of Taganskaya telephone station, Moscow, April 24
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS
Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters fly during a dress rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade, Moscow, May 7
Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters fly during a dress rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade, Moscow, May 7
Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters fly during a dress rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade, Moscow, May 7
© Mikhail Glagolev/TASS
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform at the Army-2016 international military technical forum, Kubinka, Moscow region, September 7
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform at the Army-2016 international military technical forum, Kubinka, Moscow region, September 7
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform at the Army-2016 international military technical forum, Kubinka, Moscow region, September 7
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites blasts off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, April 28
A Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites blasts off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, April 28
A Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites blasts off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, April 28
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Tank Biathlon competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Moscow region, July 30
Tank Biathlon competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Moscow region, July 30
Tank Biathlon competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Moscow region, July 30
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Caucasus 2016 strategic drills at Opuk range, Crimea, September 9
Caucasus 2016 strategic drills at Opuk range, Crimea, September 9
Caucasus 2016 strategic drills at Opuk range, Crimea, September 9
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Seaborn Assault competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Kaliningrad, August 3
Seaborn Assault competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Kaliningrad, August 3
Seaborn Assault competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Kaliningrad, August 3
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Metallurg's players celebrate their victory in Leg 7 of the 2015/2016 Season Kontinental Hockey League finals, Moscow, April 19
Metallurg's players celebrate their victory in Leg 7 of the 2015/2016 Season Kontinental Hockey League finals, Moscow, April 19
Metallurg's players celebrate their victory in Leg 7 of the 2015/2016 Season Kontinental Hockey League finals, Moscow, April 19
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS
Russia's sports minister Vitaly Mutko at the opening ceremony of the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, Moscow, September 7
Russia's sports minister Vitaly Mutko at the opening ceremony of the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, Moscow, September 7
Russia's sports minister Vitaly Mutko at the opening ceremony of the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, Moscow, September 7
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Athletes compete during a track and field event at the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, September 8
Athletes compete during a track and field event at the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, September 8
Athletes compete during a track and field event at the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, September 8
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS
Amkar Perm's goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov concedes a goal in their 2016/17 Season Russian Premier League Round 13 football match, Mocow, November 6
Amkar Perm's goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov concedes a goal in their 2016/17 Season Russian Premier League Round 13 football match, Mocow, November 6
Amkar Perm's goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov concedes a goal in their 2016/17 Season Russian Premier League Round 13 football match, Mocow, November 6
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin plays with Krasava, the official match ball for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Moscow, November 25
Russia's President Vladimir Putin plays with Krasava, the official match ball for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Moscow, November 25
Russia's President Vladimir Putin plays with Krasava, the official match ball for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Moscow, November 25
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Bikes lying on the ground ahead of in a mass downhill mountain biking event on alpine ski tracks on Mount Aibga, at the Gorky Gorod ski resort, Sochi, May 7
Bikes lying on the ground ahead of in a mass downhill mountain biking event on alpine ski tracks on Mount Aibga, at the Gorky Gorod ski resort, Sochi, May 7
Bikes lying on the ground ahead of in a mass downhill mountain biking event on alpine ski tracks on Mount Aibga, at the Gorky Gorod ski resort, Sochi, May 7
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
Ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Denmark perform their short dance at the 2016 Rostelecom Cup, Russia's Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Moscow, November 4
Ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Denmark perform their short dance at the 2016 Rostelecom Cup, Russia's Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Moscow, November 4
Ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Denmark perform their short dance at the 2016 Rostelecom Cup, Russia's Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Moscow, November 4
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Brazilian footballer Julio Baptista holds a trophy at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 draw, November 26
Brazilian footballer Julio Baptista holds a trophy at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 draw, November 26
Brazilian footballer Julio Baptista holds a trophy at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 draw, November 26
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Transporting a Christmas tree to decorate a city ahead of winter holidays, Ivanovo region, December 12
Transporting a Christmas tree to decorate a city ahead of winter holidays, Ivanovo region, December 12
Transporting a Christmas tree to decorate a city ahead of winter holidays, Ivanovo region, December 12
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Fireworks go off marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, Moscow, February 23
Fireworks go off marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, Moscow, February 23
Fireworks go off marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, Moscow, February 23
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Russian servicemen carry a coffin with the body of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey December 22, 10:58
Members of a Turkish forces honour guard carring the Russian flag-draped coffin of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov who was murdered in Ankara
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador December 20, 17:30
Workers securing a truck to a recovery vehicle at the scene where the truck crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, in Berlin
Berlin Christmas market attack December 20, 11:35
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov speaking just before he was shot by a gunman at the art exhibition in Ankara
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country' December 20, 3:44
Journey to Christmas winter festival in Moscow's Red Square
Moscow decks its streets with festive lights December 19, 12:33
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship December 16, 18:34
Remarkable events and vibrant images of ordinary life - through the eyes of TASS photographers. Most stunning photographs of 2016 in this gallery by TASS

