TASS pictures of the year

Fireworks go off marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, Moscow, February 23 © Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Transporting a Christmas tree to decorate a city ahead of winter holidays, Ivanovo region, December 12 © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Brazilian footballer Julio Baptista holds a trophy at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 draw, November 26 © Yegor Aleyev/TASS

Ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Denmark perform their short dance at the 2016 Rostelecom Cup, Russia's Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Moscow, November 4 © Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Bikes lying on the ground ahead of in a mass downhill mountain biking event on alpine ski tracks on Mount Aibga, at the Gorky Gorod ski resort, Sochi, May 7 © Artur Lebedev/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin plays with Krasava, the official match ball for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Moscow, November 25 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Amkar Perm's goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov concedes a goal in their 2016/17 Season Russian Premier League Round 13 football match, Mocow, November 6 © Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Athletes compete during a track and field event at the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, September 8 © Artyom Korotayev/TASS

Russia's sports minister Vitaly Mutko at the opening ceremony of the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, Moscow, September 7 © Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Metallurg's players celebrate their victory in Leg 7 of the 2015/2016 Season Kontinental Hockey League finals, Moscow, April 19 © Artyom Korotayev/TASS

Seaborn Assault competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Kaliningrad, August 3 © Vitaly Nevar/TASS

Tank Biathlon competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Moscow region, July 30 © Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites blasts off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, April 28 © Marina Lystseva/TASS

Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform at the Army-2016 international military technical forum, Kubinka, Moscow region, September 7 © Marina Lystseva/TASS

Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters fly during a dress rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade, Moscow, May 7 © Mikhail Glagolev/TASS

Demolition of the building of Taganskaya telephone station, Moscow, April 24 © Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

People walking under a bridge in St. Petersburg, January 17 © Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Oats harvesting in the village of Khorol, Primorye territory, August 16 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Bird over the Volga river in Ivanovo region, April 10 © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

A man prepares a Russian banya (a Russian type of sauna) in the village of Gorino, January 9 © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

A view of the construction site of a bridge across the Strait of Kerch linking Crimea to mainland Russia, August 12 © Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

Pond in a park in Ekaterinburg, August 3 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Reconstruction of the Tverskaya street in Moscow, June 5 © Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

People carry portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II during the Immortal Regiment march, Vladivostok, May 9 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Young people covered in coloured powder during the Holi Festival of Colours, Vladivostok, August 13 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Kharp reindeer farm in the village of Krasnoye, Nenets Autonomous area, November 24 © Anton Taibarei/TASS

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at Russia’s Bellingshausen Antarctic station, February 18 © Russian Orthodox Church Patriarchate Press Office/TASS

Members of the Central Band of Russian Navy named after N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov perform at the opening of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival, Moscow, August 27 © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra performs a concert at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in the town of Palmyra, May 5 © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Workers install a statue to Prince Vladimir the Great, a ruler who baptized Kievan Rus, on Borovitskaya Square, Moscow, October 16 © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

A model seen backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Moscow, October 16 © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Mist covers Zolotoy Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay, Vladivostok, July 7 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seen ahead of a press conference following his meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Geneva, September 9 © Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for selfies with brides at the opening of Moscow City Day in the Red Square, September 10 © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

The bride in her car during a traditional Chechen wedding ceremony, Grozny, November 24 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A gala in St Petersburg's Alexandrinsky Theatre celebrating the 70th birthday of choreographer Boris Eifman, Saint Petersburg, July 22 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

