TASS pictures of the year

A gala in St Petersburg's Alexandrinsky Theatre celebrating the 70th birthday of choreographer Boris Eifman, Saint Petersburg, July 22
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The bride in her car during a traditional Chechen wedding ceremony,
Grozny, November 24
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for selfies with brides at the opening of Moscow City Day in the Red Square, September 10
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seen ahead of a press conference following his meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Geneva, September 9
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Local firefighters battling wildfires in Portugal, August 18
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS
Mist covers Zolotoy Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay, Vladivostok, July 7
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A model seen backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Moscow, October 16
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Workers install a statue to Prince Vladimir the Great, a ruler who baptized Kievan Rus, on Borovitskaya Square, Moscow, October 16
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra performs a concert at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in the town of Palmyra, May 5
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Members of the Central Band of Russian Navy named after N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov perform at the opening of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival, Moscow, August 27
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at Russia’s Bellingshausen Antarctic station, February 18
© Russian Orthodox Church Patriarchate Press Office/TASS
Kharp reindeer farm in the village of Krasnoye, Nenets Autonomous area, November 24
© Anton Taibarei/TASS
Young people covered in coloured powder during the Holi Festival of Colours, Vladivostok, August 13
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
People carry portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II during the Immortal Regiment march, Vladivostok, May 9
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Reconstruction of the Tverskaya street in Moscow, June 5
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
Irtysh embankment, Omsk, April 11
© Dmitriy Feoktistov/TASS
Pond in a park in Ekaterinburg, August 3
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
A view of the construction site of a bridge across the Strait of Kerch linking Crimea to mainland Russia, August 12
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS
A man prepares a Russian banya (a Russian type of sauna) in the village of Gorino, January 9
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Michurin’s garden in Moscow, April 6
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Bird over the Volga river in Ivanovo region, April 10
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Oats harvesting in the village of Khorol, Primorye territory, August 16
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
People walking under a bridge in St. Petersburg, January 17
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Demolition of the building of Taganskaya telephone station, Moscow, April 24
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS
Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters fly during a dress rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade, Moscow, May 7
© Mikhail Glagolev/TASS
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft of the Strizhi aerobatic team perform at the Army-2016 international military technical forum, Kubinka, Moscow region, September 7
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites blasts off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, April 28
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Tank Biathlon competition, part of the 2016 Army Games,
Moscow region, July 30
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Caucasus 2016 strategic drills at Opuk range, Crimea, September 9
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Seaborn Assault competition, part of the 2016 Army Games, Kaliningrad, August 3
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Metallurg's players celebrate their victory in Leg 7 of the 2015/2016 Season Kontinental Hockey League finals, Moscow, April 19
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS
Russia's sports minister Vitaly Mutko at the opening ceremony of the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, Moscow, September 7
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Athletes compete during a track and field event at the All-Russian Paralympic Contest, September 8
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS
Amkar Perm's goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov concedes a goal in their 2016/17 Season Russian Premier League Round 13 football match, Mocow, November 6
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin plays with Krasava, the official match ball for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Moscow, November 25
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Bikes lying on the ground ahead of in a mass downhill mountain biking event on alpine ski tracks on Mount Aibga, at the Gorky Gorod ski resort, Sochi, May 7
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
Ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Denmark perform their short dance at the 2016 Rostelecom Cup, Russia's Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Moscow, November 4
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Brazilian footballer Julio Baptista holds a trophy at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 draw, November 26
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Transporting a Christmas tree to decorate a city ahead of winter holidays, Ivanovo region, December 12
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Fireworks go off marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, Moscow, February 23
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS