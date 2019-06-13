Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin sacks two police generals over journalist Golunov’s case

Society & Culture
June 13, 13:45 UTC+3

Those are the chief of the Drug Control Department of the Moscow police force and the chief of Moscow’s Western Administrative District police force, which opened a criminal case against Ivan Golunov

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree dismissing Police Major General Andrei Puchkov, the chief of Moscow’s Western Administrative District police force, which opened a criminal case against Ivan Golunov, an investigative reporter of the Meduza news website, as well as chief of the Drug Control Department of the Moscow police force Police Major General Yuri Devyatkin, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"Police Major General Yuri Devyatkin, the chief of the Drug Control Department of the Moscow police force, and Police Major General Andrei Puchkov, the chief of Moscow’s Western Administrative District police force, are hereby dismissed," the decree reads.

Read also
Boris Johnson

Press review: Will Boris Johnson be PM and what signals does Golunov's case send

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev earlier asked the head of state to dismiss the two generals over Golunov’s case. Kolokoltsev said on Tuesday that charges against the journalist had been dropped "for a lack of evidence proving his involvement." Golunov was released from house arrest, while the Interior Ministry sent the results of an internal probe to the Russian Investigative Committee that will assess the legitimacy of actions taken by police officers involved in Golunov’s detention. For now, they have been suspended from duty.

Golunov incident

On June 6, Golunov was hauled off in downtown Moscow and taken to a local police station on charges of illegally producing, selling and transporting drugs. According to police, Golunov was carrying four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, while five grams of cocaine were found during a search of his rented apartment. Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court placed the journalist under house arrest. Golunov’s lawyer Dmitry Dzhulai said that drugs could have been planted on his client. The incident sparked a wide public outcry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
The way it used to be: Looking back at Soviet-era summer vacations
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US can’t stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, says Iran’s Supreme Leader
2
Putin sacks two police generals over journalist Golunov’s case
3
Russia concerned about growing US military presence in Poland
4
One of tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman sinks, media reports say
5
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
6
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
7
US mulls sanctions against Nord Stream 2 participants — Trump
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT