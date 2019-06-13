Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth: We wear it better as Men in Black

In an interwiew with TASS Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth talk about the MIB franchise, their Marvel experience, and wonder whether the superheroes from both universes can coexist peacefully.

— Did Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones give you their blessings to play new agents in MIB?

Chris: Yes, I think so, yes, of course they did. I know they were consulted about it, because it was a continuation of what they've done and they were very excited for us and what were gonna embark on. Who knows maybe we'll all cross pathes at some point in this universe.

— And who looks cooler in black suits — you or them?

Chris: We do. Because ours are a bit more fitted and contemporary. You know the pant leg on Will Smith and Tommy Lee, they were 25 years ago so, a little longer in the body, longer sleeves, those square shoulders... But they looked pretty good, too.

Tessa: So we make these look good.

Chris: We make it look good.

— Could you say that Marvel movies and MIB share the same spirit or would you say they are totally different?

Tessa: In some respects I think they are totally different.

Chris: Yes, I think the idea of sort of aliens from another world — and, you know, we play aliens in the Marvel universe, technically, from a human standpoint — they are sort of living together, the elements are similar, but they are very different though. This is what I liked about this is I guess it has more of a sort of grounded contemporary feel although it has a sci-fi element to it. I, too, feel that it's sort of a unique blend of cop thriller and comedy with sci-fi.

— You play 'aliens' in Marvel and you control alien activity in MIB. So if, for instance, they were in the same universe, how would you describe the relations between MIB and Marvel heroes?

Chris: What do you think, Tessa?

Tessa: I don't know, maybe we'd recruit them?

Chris: Yes, they'd make good agents, wouldn't they?

Tessa: I think they'd both be pretty great.

Chris: I wouldn't want to have to arrest them.

Tessa: I wouldn't want that, too. And Thor has been to Earth a bunch of times, hasn't he?

Chris: And Valkyrie lives on Earth now.

Tessa: Yes, she does.

Chis: We'd be friends.

Tessa: Yes, that'd be fun.

— Are you sure though? Superheroes don't like to be controlled.

Chris: Well, you know, we work as a cohesive unit, I think, more so than controlling. But it could be problematic, you are right. If all of a sudden they were like "where's your visa?", we might be shipped off.

Tessa: They might not let you in with your hammer. You might not be able to travel.

Interviewed by Tamara Khodova