China's Hainan greatly improves ecology in 2018

SANYA, June 13./TASS/. The Hainan Province managed to considerably improve its water resources and air quality ecological indicators in 2018. As noted in the report by China's Ministry of Environmental Protection, the local government was able to achieve such high rates due to the successful implementation of the government’s special ecological zone pilot program on the Island of Hainan.

“In 2018,due to the firm leadership of the provincial party committee and the local administration, the region thoroughly fulfilled key strategic tasks that the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the State Council had set for them,” the Hainan.net information portal quotes the official statement. - The province zealously fought for a better environment and was able to reduce harmful emissions for all targets, improving water and air quality. ”

According to the data published by the government of the People's Republic of China, the air in the cities and big settlements on the island meets national standards or is significantly better than the established requirements. Water resources have also become considerably cleaner: the levels of such harmful substances as sulfur oxide (SO2) in them dropped by 38% compared to 2015 (by 7,000 tons), nitrogen oxide - by 11.6% (9,000 tons), ammonium nitrogen - by 5.2% (1,100 tons).

China's President Xi Jinping and State Council Premier Li Keqiang repeatedly stated earlier that the Chinese regions must fight for bettering the environment, as the country's population well-being depends on it. In this regard, the provinvial authorities have taken a number of steps to strengthen control over the use of natural resources. In particular, by 2030, the province should stop selling cars running on hydrocarbons and switch to electric, hybrid and hydrogen-fueled vehicles. In the coming years, the island should turn into a world-class resort which is also a challenge to the authorities.

Hainan is already referred to as a kind of a 'business card' for China's tourism industry, but the central government has tasked the island of Hainan with even more ambitious goals, based on Singapore or the South Korean resort province of Jeju experience.