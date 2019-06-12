Haikou becomes China's exemplary city in wastewater treatment

HAIKOU, June 12./TASS/. The city of Haikou, Hainan's administrative center, is recognized as an exemplary city for wastewater treatment. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, Haikou has been granted the honor following the second national interdepartmental inspection with the central autjorities' participation.

Haikou was got an incentive bonus of 400 million yuan ($ 58 million). The initiative is believed to encourage and preserve the existing "long-term model of high-quality and highly efficient wastewater treatment".

"This means that the state government positive assessed the work Haikou has been doing," said a representative of the local water resources depertment. "Haikou will take advantage of a new opportunity to tighten control over the water resources and accelerate the work on preserving the environment".

According to local experts, Haikou's experience can be implemented in the neighboring southern regions, where one can find a wide system of rivers and, the same as on the island, heavy rains, and also a high level of groundwater that requires special attention.

The government experts explained that the Haikou administration had managed to create a well-functioning system that "consolidated the efforts made by the authorities, enterprises and the public." The Hainan Daily notes that this experience can be used not only by China's neighboring regions, but it will also become a foundation for wastewater purification projects China is ready to implement internationally.