Meduza's chief editor says unauthorized march in support of Golunov should not be held

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Meduza's Chief Editor Ivan Kolpakov has told TASS that the unauthorized march in support of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov scheduled for June 12 should not be held.

"We have just released a statement together with Galina Timchenko [Meduza's Director General], Sergey Badamshin who defended Ivan in court, and Dmitry Muratov [hairman of the editorial council of the Novaya Gazeta daily]. We think that negotiations between organizers of this demonstration and the mayor's office have come to a stalemate. We also think that we need to breathe now and hold an authorized demonstration in downtown Moscow some time soon. Of course, we want to celebrate Vanya's [Ivan Golunov's] release, we want to celebrate it together with him, and we want to go to an authorized demonstration with him," Kolpakov said.

Golunov case

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that the criminal case against journalist Ivan Golunov on suspicion of drug trafficking had been dismissed "in view of the failure to prove his participation in the crime." All charges have been dropped, and he will be released from house arrest on June 11. The materials of the internal probe were referred from the Internal Ministry’s security division to the Investigative Committee to review the legitimacy of the actions by the police officers, who had apprehended Golunov. The officers have been suspended.

Ivan Golunov was taken into custody on June 6. According to the Interior Ministry’s main Moscow office, Golunov was carrying four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, while five grams of cocaine were found during a search of his rented apartment. Subsequently, he was charged with drug dealing, whereupon Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court placed the journalist under house arrest. Golunov denied all the accusations from the beginning, and his defense attorney believed that the prohibited substances had been planted.