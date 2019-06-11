Journalist Golunov says he will continue investigative activity

Moscow, June 11./TASS/. Ivan Golunov, an investigative reporter of the Internet resource Meduza, the criminal case against him on suspicion of drug trafficking was dismissed, has said he will continue investigative activity.

"I will continue to engage in investigations, including in the funeral business. I must justify trust," he told journalists who welcomed him at the building of the Main Investigation Department of the Interior Ministry’s Moscow Department, applauding and chanting "Vanya, Vanya".