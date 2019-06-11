Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Journalist Golunov says he will continue investigative activity

Society & Culture
June 11, 21:50 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
Ivan Golunov

Ivan Golunov

© Artem Geodakjan/TASS

Moscow, June 11./TASS/. Ivan Golunov, an investigative reporter of the Internet resource Meduza, the criminal case against him on suspicion of drug trafficking was dismissed, has said he will continue investigative activity.

"I will continue to engage in investigations, including in the funeral business. I must justify trust," he told journalists who welcomed him at the building of the Main Investigation Department of the Interior Ministry’s Moscow Department, applauding and chanting "Vanya, Vanya".

Read also

Electronic tag removed from journalist Golunov

Media and activist 'right hype' contributed to Golunov case’s dismissal, expert says

Civil Society Council head hopes that Golunov’s detention will be investigated

Russian Interior Ministry drops case against journalist Golunov

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
The way it used to be: Looking back at Soviet-era summer vacations
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov urges Russia, US to adopt joint declaration on avoiding nuclear war
2
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source
3
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic Sea
4
Russia ready to help Moldova out of its political quagmire
5
Russia to safeguard its security by all available means, senior diplomat says
6
Russian Interior Ministry drops case against journalist Golunov
7
The way it used to be: Looking back at Soviet-era summer vacations
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT