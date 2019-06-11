Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian investigative reporter in custody files appeal to fight house arrest

Society & Culture
June 11, 13:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court ruled to put Ivan Golunov under house arrest until August 7

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Lawyers for Ivan Golunov, an investigative correspondent from the Riga-based Meduza online newspaper, have appealed a court ruling that placed the journalist in question under house arrest on suspicion of drug dealing, attorney Sergey Badamshin told TASS.

"We have appealed the court’s ruling," he said.

On June 8, Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court ruled to put the journalist under house arrest until August 7.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin waiting for forensic report on Golunov case

On June 6, the reporter, 36, was hauled off in downtown Moscow and taken to a local police station on charges of illegally producing, selling and transporting drugs. According to police, Golunov was carrying several packages containing 4 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. The police also said that they had also found 5 grams of cocaine in the apartment that the journalists had rented in Moscow.

Attorney Dmitry Dzhulai said that the police had planted the drugs on his client, explaining that this could have occurred when police officers confronted the journalist.

Meduza’s Director General Galina Timchenko and Chief Editor Ivan Kolpakov said they believe that Golunov could be prosecuted over his professional activity. Golunov’s colleagues held numerous pickets outside the Moscow office of the Russian Interior Ministry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic Sea
2
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source
3
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
4
Press review: Russia-China unity bucks US economic colonialism and will oil prices crash
5
Russia to consider full-fledged membership in CERN — Medvedev
6
Kremlin waiting for forensic report on Golunov case
7
Three new Su-34 fighter jets assume combat duty at mixed aviation regiment in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT