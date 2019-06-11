Hainan plans to introduce mandatory household waste recycling by 2020

HAIKOU, June 11./TASS/. China's Hainan will unveil a plan introducing the rules for mandatory recycling of household waste on the island, Xinhua reports, citing the local Department of housing and urban-rural development..

The provincial authorities noted that by 2021 they are tasked with bringing the level of household waste recycling in the province to 35%. At present, according to the agency, household waste on the island is mostly either taken to landfills or incinerated.

According to official data, 21 household waste disposal facilities operate on Hainan, including 16 landfills and five incineration plants. The province also has 253 waste transportation stations and 12,500 household waste collection points. Now, as the agency points out, about 95% of the settlements in rural areas have the necessary infrastructure for transporting, sorting and collecting household waste on the Island of Hainan.