Russian border guards, US Coast Guard conduct joint patrolling in Bering Sea

Society & Culture
June 11, 4:42 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY

The patrolling mission was carried out by Russia's Sakhalin ship and USCGC Alex Haley

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, June 11. /TASS/. Border guards of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and US Coast Guard have carried out scheduled joint patrolling in the Bering Sea, the press service of the FSB's Directorate for the Eastern Arctic region said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian border guards may resume joint exercises with US in Pacific

The patrolling mission was carried out by Russia's Sakhalin ship and USCGC Alex Haley. Their crews practiced exchanging radio communications, including with a deck helicopter, and conducted a training session on using internationally recognized signals for joint maneuvers.

"During the joint patrolling mission, no violators of the law banning illegal procurement of aquatic biological resources along the maritime state boundary, were spotted," the press service said.

The Alaska and Kamchatka border guards signed an agreement on cooperation in protecting aquatic biological resources in the convention area in 1996. Cooperation envisages efforts for preventing violations of fishing rules, ensuring control of customs declaration of fishing catches, and also protecting the Northern Sea Route between Chukotka and Alaska.

The FSB’s Border Guard Directorate for the Eastern Arctic Region is responsible for protecting the border that is over 20,000 km long and makes up a third of Russia’s total borders.

Environment Border control
