Court releases human rights activist Oyub Titiyev on parole

Society & Culture
June 10, 18:55 UTC+3 GROZNY

The head of the Chechen office of the human rights center Memorial was arrested in January, 2018, for allegedly posessing drugs

© Elena Afonina/TASS

GROZNY, June 10. /TASS/. The Shali district court in Chechnya has sustained a request for releasing on parole the head of the Chechen office of the human rights center Memorial, Oyub Titiyev, convicted and sentenced to four years for keeping drugs. The court pronounced its verdict at an on-site session in a penal colony in Argun where Titiyev is serving the term.

Titiyev is to be released on probation on June 21.

Originally, the onsite court session was to take place on May 31 but was eventually postponed till June 10.

Titiyev was arrested on January 9, 2018. The police say that a package with 200 grams of a substance of vegetable origin with the smell of marijuana was found in his car. The human rights activist pled not guilty. He says the drug was planted on him.

Many public figures and human rights organizations around the world came out in Titiyev’s support. The European parliament in February 2019 adopted a resolution on the situation in Chechnya with a call for Titiyev’s prompt release.

