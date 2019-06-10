6-year old Russian boy breaks world records with more than 4,000 push-ups

MAGAS, June 10. /TASS/. Six-year old Ibrahim Lyanov from the Russian region of Ingushetia needed two hours to break the world records of the number of push-ups in one set and the overall amount of push-ups. Main expert of the Russian Book of Records in the fitness category Andrey Lobkov registered the records in Monday on top of the 100-meter tall Concord Tower in Magas, Ingushetia’s capital.

"Ibrahim Lyanov has broken two records, he has already done more push-ups than Rakhim Kuriyev - more than 3,202 pushups - and the speed record, it took him less than two hours to achieve that. Currently, he has done more than 4,000 push-ups and keeps going," the press service of Ingushetia’s Ministry of Sports told reporters.

After the record-breaking performance, Andrey Lobkov specified that Lyanov did 3,720 push-ups in two hours. "The second record if called "most push-ups in one set in the world by a boy of six" with the overall result of 4,445 push-ups. I think that this is a special day not only for Ingushetia, but also for the whole Russia," Lobkov said awarding Lukyanov with two certificates.

Magomed Ali-Yevloyev, president of the Chingiz sports club, which the boy attends, presented him with a two-bedroom apartment in Magas.

In autumn 2018, five-year-old prodigy from Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya Rakhim Kuriyev did 4,105 push-ups without interruptions in 2 hours 25 minutes to break the world record. However, the performance was not accepted by the Russian Book of Records because of the "insignificant objections". The boy repeated his record for a commission, doing 3,202 push-ups in one go in 2 hours 30 minutes.