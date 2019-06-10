Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nearly half of Russians satisfied with their standard of living, poll reveals

Society & Culture
June 10, 17:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, the social well-being of Russians has generally improved in May

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Nearly half (49%) of Russians polled by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center have stated that they are satisfied with their standard of living, while 22% claimed the opposite and over a quarter (28%) said they are partly satisfied, the polling center informed TASS.

The poll was held among 1,600 Russian citizens over 18 years of age via a phone interview.

According to the poll, the social well-being of Russians has generally improved in May. Around 54% of Russians estimate the economic situation in Russia as "average". About 13% of respondents have assessed the economic situation as "higher than average", while 28% said the opposite ("lower than average").

The majority of respondents (61%) noted that their family’s financial situation is average, a quarter (25%) claimed it is bad, while 14% stated that it is higher than average.

A third of those polled (31%) thinks that the country is on the right track, 41% partly agree with this statement and a quarter (25%) disagree.

