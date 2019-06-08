PM Medvedev to visit Geneva on June 10-11 to participate in International Labor Conference

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Geneva on June 10-11, where he will take part in the International Labor Conference and will visit the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), where he will examine the Large Hadron Collider, the Russian Government said on Saturday.

"In Geneva, the Prime Minister will visit the European Center for Nuclear Research, the largest research center in particle physics, on June 10," the report said. "On the second day of his stay in Geneva, Dmitry Medvedev will take part in the International Labor Conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the International Labor Organization. The Prime Minister will address the plenary session of the Conference in the Assembly Hall at the United Nations Palace," the government report said.

Bilateral meetings of Dmitry Medvedev are scheduled on the sidelines of the International Labor Conference, including Director-General of the International Labour Organization Guy Ryder. Traditionally, at the conference, countries are represented by governments, trade union leaders, and leaders of employers' associations. The Russian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Maxim Topilin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin, and Chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia Mikhail Shmakov.