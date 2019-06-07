Russia receives about 6,000 applications for citizenship from DPR residents

DONETSK, June 7./TASS/. The migration service of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has sent to Russia about 6,000 sets of documents from local residents applying for the Russian citizenship, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"The DPR migration service has received 6,448 sets of documents of which 5,982 have been sent to Russia," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying. According to Pushilin, the first Russian passports for the DPR residents will be issued already this year.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine. "Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a fast-track procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision was been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.