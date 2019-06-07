Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia receives about 6,000 applications for citizenship from DPR residents

Society & Culture
June 07, 19:47 UTC+3 DONETSK

DPR head Denis Pushilin said 5,982 out of 6,448 have been sent to Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, June 7./TASS/. The migration service of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has sent to Russia about 6,000 sets of documents from local residents applying for the Russian citizenship, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"The DPR migration service has received 6,448 sets of documents of which 5,982 have been sent to Russia," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying. According to Pushilin, the first Russian passports for the DPR residents will be issued already this year.

Read also
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky not ready to establish direct dialogue with Donbass — DPR

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine. "Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a fast-track procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision was been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
Danish section of Nord Stream-2 can be built in five weeks, says Gazprom Chairman
3
Putin: Moscow, Beijing agree on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units
4
Over 1,500 servicemen taking part in snap checks in Russia's south
5
China’s leader: One Belt One Road and EAEU synergy to boost region’s development
6
Putin states crisis of world economic relations
7
Russia, Cuba sign agreement for upgrading Cuban railways, says deputy prime minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT