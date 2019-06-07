Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Special climate system to protect Chinese pandas from heat in Moscow zoo

Society & Culture
June 07, 19:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 5, Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping visited the new pavilion in the Moscow zoo and attended the ceremony of the official handover of the two giant pandas

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Giant pandas, which were transferred to the Moscow zoo from China, will not suffer from heat, their enclosure is equipped with a special climate system, CEO of the Moscow zoo Svetlana Akulova told TASS.

"The pandas live separately in enclosures that consist of two spacious rooms, inside and outside. Experts have installed a climate control system, which maintains specific temperature and humidity of around 70%. The weather currently in the sun is too hot even for people, 35 degrees Celsius, that is why the bears are hiding inside with the air conditioner and humidifier," she said.

Akulova pointed out that the insides of enclosures are equipped with a pool with running water, where the pandas like to frolic. She underlined that summer weather in China is approximately the same as in the weather in Moscow now. The only difference is that the Russian capital does not get as humid, therefore, water sprinklers are used in the enclosures.

On June 5, Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping visited the new pavilion in the Moscow zoo and attended the ceremony of the official handover of the two giant pandas. The pavilion was constructed specifically for the Chinese pandas called Ding Ding and Ru Yi.

Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
