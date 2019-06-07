Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

TASS invites CIS news agencies to organize photo exhibition on WWII victory anniversary

Society & Culture
June 07, 17:27 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The CEOs of CIS news agencies also approved an initiative of Turkmenistan’s TDH State News Agency to join the CIS Information Council’s standing project for the establishment of a common newsfeed

Share
1 pages in this article
TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov at the 26th session of the CIS Council of Heads of State-run News Agencies

TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov at the 26th session of the CIS Council of Heads of State-run News Agencies

© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. TASS has invited news agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to organize a joint photo exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in WWII that will be marked in 2020.

"I suggest we pool efforts to organize a photo exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory," TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, who is chairman of the CIS Information Council, said on Friday at the 26th session of the CIS Council of Heads of State-run News Agencies (CIS Information Council) that was held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Participants in the meeting agreed that it would be expedient to exchange materials on patriotic actions and education of the youth. "In this context, journalists of news agencies bear special responsibility," Mikhailov said, adding that we have been seeing in the recent years numerous attempts to falsity the WWII history, to whitewash, rehabilitate and even glorify the Nazi.

The CEOs of CIS news agencies also exchange experience and plans of covering such large-scale international events as the 2nd European Games to be held in Belarus in June, organizing press tours and seminars for journalists. Special attention was focused on information support to the Delphian Games.

Apart from that, they approved an initiative of Turkmenistan’s TDH State News Agency to join the CIS Information Council’s standing project for the establishment of a common newsfeed.

Set up in 1995, the Council includes CEOs of state-run news agencies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, and Tajikistan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
SPIEF 2019
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
3
Murmansk, Rosatom agree to work on Smart City project
4
Putin: Moscow, Beijing agree on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units
5
Putin states crisis of world economic relations
6
No need to choose between relations with West and cooperation with China, says Putin
7
Russian Pacific Fleet's submarines attack 'enemy' vessel during drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT