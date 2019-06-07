TASS invites CIS news agencies to organize photo exhibition on WWII victory anniversary

TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov at the 26th session of the CIS Council of Heads of State-run News Agencies © Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. TASS has invited news agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to organize a joint photo exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in WWII that will be marked in 2020.

"I suggest we pool efforts to organize a photo exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory," TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, who is chairman of the CIS Information Council, said on Friday at the 26th session of the CIS Council of Heads of State-run News Agencies (CIS Information Council) that was held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Participants in the meeting agreed that it would be expedient to exchange materials on patriotic actions and education of the youth. "In this context, journalists of news agencies bear special responsibility," Mikhailov said, adding that we have been seeing in the recent years numerous attempts to falsity the WWII history, to whitewash, rehabilitate and even glorify the Nazi.

The CEOs of CIS news agencies also exchange experience and plans of covering such large-scale international events as the 2nd European Games to be held in Belarus in June, organizing press tours and seminars for journalists. Special attention was focused on information support to the Delphian Games.

Apart from that, they approved an initiative of Turkmenistan’s TDH State News Agency to join the CIS Information Council’s standing project for the establishment of a common newsfeed.

Set up in 1995, the Council includes CEOs of state-run news agencies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, and Tajikistan.