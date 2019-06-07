China's Hainan ready to employ young Russian specialists

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7./TASS/. The Chinese province of Hainan provides favorable conditions for employment and young specialists from Russia willing to build a career in this southern region of the PRC, Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Party Committee of the Hainan Province Sun Dahai said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"If Russian students want to find jobs on Hainan we welcome their choice", Sun Dahai noted. "This is possible due to the favourable conditions in the province and simplified visa travel. We encourage young professionals to start working on Hainan and build a career", the official said.

The politician added that Hainan encourages all world states to open consulates on the island. "We would especially welcome the opening of a TASS branch in the city of Sanya", Sun Dahai pointed out.

In April 2019, Xi Jinping announced a decision to create a pilot free trade zone across the territory of the Hainan Island. According to plan, it will launch the processes of globalization of the province's economy and draw foreign investors to Hainan. It is expected that by 2050, Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, best universities campuses, the most advanced scientific laboratories and top-notch business environment.

Hainan is also very attractive for tourists: according to the Chinese authorities, by 2025 the island will become an "international center for tourism and consumption". In 2018, 76 mln foreign and Chinese tourists visited the island, 255,800 of those — the Russians.

