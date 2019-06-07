Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tourist route "Sovereign's Road" to run along highway from Moscow to St. Petersburg

Society & Culture
June 07, 3:38 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The project supported by Rosturizm will bring together into one tourist route several attractions along the M10 and M11 highways (Moscow — St. Petersburg)

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The governments of the Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novgorod, Tver regions and Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism (Rosturizm) signed an agreement on developing the inter-regional tourism project "Sovereign's Road." The document was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Read also

Japanese, Russian tourist organizations sign agreement on cooperation

"The route 'Sovereign's Road' will interest both domestic and foreign tourists. We hope that it will be similar to the 'Golden Ring' tourist route created in the Soviet times. We plan for tourist flows on the 'Sovereign's Road' in the Tver region to reach at least 1 million people by 2025," Tver region's Governor Igor Rudenya told reporters.

The project supported by Rosturizm will bring together into one tourist route several attractions along the M10 and M11 highways (Moscow — St. Petersburg). Highways run through the Moscow, Tver, Novgorod and St. Petersburg regions. The aim of the project is to create a common cultural and educational space and combine tourist resources of the several regions.

The agreement was signed by Moscow region's Governor Andrey Vorobyev, Tver region's Governor Igor Rudenya, St. Petersburg region's Governor Alexander Drozdenko, Novgorod region's Governor Andrey Nikitin and Rosturizm head Zarina Doguzova.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Tourism
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
10
Russian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
3
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
4
Russia to feature MC-21 new medium-haul airliner at MAKS air show
5
Russia will provide assistance to Cuba as one of its main regional allies — official
6
Roscosmos, NASA discuss deal on flights to ISS
7
Logistic hub to assort cargos for China to be built in Moscow region
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT