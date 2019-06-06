Simferopol airport being named after artist Aivazovsky honors his memory, says descendant

SYDNEY, June 6. /TASS/. The naming of the Simferopol Airport after Russian artist Ivan Aivazovsky will help people from all over the world find out more about his art and the Crimean Peninsula, Aivazovsky’s descendant informed TASS on Thursday.

"I am thrilled and feel honored for my family and for Russia and Crimea that Simferopol's central airport is being named after Ivan Aivazovsky. I think it is a great way to honor the country's history and culture. It is also a great way to remember Aivazovsky and everything he did, from his incredible paintings to the work he did in Feodosia, like bringing the train line into the beautiful town," Frederika Bastecky, the six-times-great-granddaughter of the artist, said.

"I do know some of what Aivazovsky did in his life, but I always want to know more and understand his life and what he gave to Crimea and Russia. He was an influential member of society through his artwork and his entrepreneurship. I find it amazing to think he had ties with so many people, including the Tsar!" she added.

She added that she had visited Russia on a two-week tour. "That is the only time I have been to Russia and Crimea and it was incredible. I visited Moscow, St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Yalta and Feodosia. I spent two weeks there and it was the most amazing holiday! It was the first time I saw Aivazovsky's paintings in person and they were truly breathtaking," Aivazovsky’s descendant continued.

She added that the new name of the airport would help people from all over the world learn more about the Crimean Peninsula and become acquainted with the Russian artist and his work.